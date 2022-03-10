"Anyone else noticing a pattern here?" - Fans call out NFL for punishing Calvin Ridley but not Aaron Rodgers

The NFL came down hard on Calvin Ridley for betting on NFL games, yet only slapped Aaron Rodgers on the wrist for lying about his vaccination status. This has not been lost on several NFL fans, with some saying it simply isn't right.
"Calvin Ridley: endangered no one, got suspended by the NFL. Colin Kaepernick: endangered no one, got blacklisted by the NFL. Aaron Rodgers: endangered people, got a slap on the wrist from the NFL. Anyone else noticing a pattern here?"
It is certainly an interesting thought that the fans have put forth. A player gambling is a big no-no and puts the league's integrity into question and hence Ridley got suspended. According to some, Colin Kaepernick, who protested against police brutality, was blacklisted by the NFL.
Then there was Aaron Rodgers, who lied about his vaccination status, potentially endangering people, and got away with a slap on the wrist.
Calvin Ridley suspended for 2022 season for betting
The 27-year-old receiver was suspended for a year after he was found betting on football games that included the Atlanta Falcons. According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the receiver used a gambling app in Florida. A company called Genius, hired by the league to monitor gambling activity, was then notified about the wagers.
The wide receiver took time away from the game last season to focus on his mental health,, and it appears that the he will need further help in his battle. The Falcons star became just the fifth NFL player suspended for betting on football games.