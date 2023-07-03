Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski are undoubtedly two of the greatest tight ends in the history of football, and their dominance over the past decade solidifies their status.

Gronkowski is a four-time Super Bowl winner who has been named to five Pro Bowls, four All-Pros, won Comeback Player of the Year, and has started the most post-season games by a tight end (22) in NFL history. He has 621 receptions, 9,286 yards, and 92 touchdowns in the regular season in his career.

Kelce on the other hand is a two-time winning Super Bowl champion that's been named to eight Pro Bowls, and seven All-Pros, and holds multiple records (most yards in an single-season, most 1,000-yard seasons) for a tight end. He has 814 receptions for 10,344 yards and 69 touchdowns in his nine-year career.

These two exceptional players have dominated the NFL throughout their careers and are widely regarded as the cream of the crop in their position. However, the question of who is the better tight end remains a topic of debate among fans.

An interesting stat popped up on Reddit that showed Kelcew being the more effective tight end in the playoffs. He has 14 touchdowns in the last four postseasons while Gronkowski has 15 touchdowns in his entire postseason career.

NFL fans react to who's the better tight end between Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce

When NFL fans discuss the better tight end between Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce, opinions on Reddit are divided. Some argue that Kelce's statistical prowess and receiving ability make him the superior option, while others contend that Gronkowski's overall skill set sets him apart.

Here's what fans said:

Is there a better tight end in NFL history than Rob Gronkowski or Travis Kelce?

Tony Gonzalez during Divisional Playoffs - Seattle Seahawks v Atlanta Falcons

When it comes to tight ends, Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce are the best of them all.

While they are certainly two of the best tight ends of all time, is there a tight end better than both of them? It's hard to answer.

Tony Gonzalez played 17 seasons in the NFL and has the most receptions (1,325) and yards (15,127) for a tight end and a record 14 Pro Bowls.

Antonio Gates played 16 seasons in the league and has the most touchdowns (116) by any tight end in NFL history, and the third-most receptions, and yards.

Determining the absolute best at any position becomes challenging when considering factors such as longevity, dominance, consistency, and injuries. However, one thing is certain: Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce have cemented their places as two of the greatest tight ends to have ever graced the NFL.

