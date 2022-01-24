"A sorrow cheers. It’s been a good run" - NFL fans feel Aaron Rodgers may have played his last game as a Packer

With Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers being bundled out of the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers, thanks to a Robbie Gould field goal as time expired, many fans feel that was the last time they will see the No. 12 in Green Bay.

With Rodgers' future murky at best, fans thought a Super Bowl win would help convince the 38-year-old to return next season. Now, with the Packers eliminated from the playoffs, attention turns to what his next move will be.

However, one fan believes the future Hall of Famer's future lies elsewhere and took to his Twitter account to thank the Packers legend for his time with the organization.

"Likely last game with Rodgers in a Packers uniform, and it ended just like Favre’s. A sorrow cheers. It’s been a good run. @AaronRodgers12," a Twitter user named Zach A wrote.

Zach A @ZachA1394 Likely last game with Rodgers in a Packers uniform, and it ended just like Favre’s. A sorrow cheers. It’s been a good run. @AaronRodgers12 Likely last game with Rodgers in a Packers uniform, and it ended just like Favre’s. A sorrow cheers. It’s been a good run. @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/c2Eur4BJYj

Another fan posted that he might have just seen the Packers quarterback for the last time after the heartbreaking loss to the 49ers.

Jose Castillo (13-4) 🧀 @JoseCastillo_2 until next time Lambeau Might’ve just seen Aaron Rodgers last game as a Packeruntil next time Lambeau Might’ve just seen Aaron Rodgers last game as a Packer 😪💔 until next time Lambeau https://t.co/GSqJGXQku6

The Tweets kept coming with another user writing that he thought there was a small chance the Packers quarterback would return, but after the performance against the 49ers, Rodgers is as good as gone.

Cory Jennerjohn @CoryJennerjohn Was that Aaron Rodgers’ last game as a Packer? I thought there was a glimmer of hope he would come back, but after that performance, it’s time to move on. He finishes his career in Green Bay with a 12-10 playoff record. #Packers Was that Aaron Rodgers’ last game as a Packer? I thought there was a glimmer of hope he would come back, but after that performance, it’s time to move on. He finishes his career in Green Bay with a 12-10 playoff record. #Packers

Yet another fan wrote that the reigning NFL MVP deserved a better ending than losing the Divisional Round.

Alex Fernandez⁶𓅓 @Alex_Fernandez4 🤟🏽 if this was in fact aaron rodgers last game whether with the packers or in the NFL, thank you on behalf of all packer fans for everything you’ve done for this organization. you deserved better. all the best legend🤟🏽 if this was in fact aaron rodgers last game whether with the packers or in the NFL, thank you on behalf of all packer fans for everything you’ve done for this organization. you deserved better. all the best legend ❤️🤟🏽 https://t.co/zPPUcNRiZ6

With the quarterback's future murky, Jesse Pollock of TSN Sports asked which team should trade for the 38-year-old.

Jesse Pollock @jpolly22



Which team should trade for him? We probably just watched Aaron Rodgers’ last game as a #Packer Which team should trade for him? We probably just watched Aaron Rodgers’ last game as a #PackerWhich team should trade for him?

A fan by the name of Bree posted a picture of herself with Rodgers and showered love on the quarterback. She thanked him for all he has done for the franchise and hoped that "this isn't end."

Bree @itsbree33 I sure hope this isn’t the end, but I’ve enjoyed every moment of it @AaronRodgers12 Through thick and thin I love this man with my entire heart🥰 If this was your last game as a Packer or in the NFL, thank you for everything you’ve done for the franchiseI sure hope this isn’t the end, but I’ve enjoyed every moment of it Through thick and thin I love this man with my entire heart🥰 If this was your last game as a Packer or in the NFL, thank you for everything you’ve done for the franchise🔥 I sure hope this isn’t the end, but I’ve enjoyed every moment of it💚💛 @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/AShNh0xCBG

Another fan with the name Tarik D. LaCour wrote, with a tone of finality, that the game against the 49ers was the 38-year-old's last game in the green and gold.

Tarik D. LaCour @realscientistic And that was the last game we will see Aaron Rodgers in a Packers uniform. And that was the last game we will see Aaron Rodgers in a Packers uniform.

Is Aaron Rodgers moving on from Green Bay?

For some, this was the last ride for Rodgers in Green Bay. After having such a successful regular season, the Packers were one of the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Aaron Rodgers’ potential last time leaving Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers’ potential last time leaving Lambeau Field. https://t.co/Lr2CwFfoDX

However, with the 49ers defeating Green Bay, attention now turns to what exactly the 38-year-old is going to do regarding his playing future. Given that Green Bay are set to be around $40 million over their salary cap for the 2022 season, the organization could be forced to move on from several high-profile players.

The Packers quarterback stated in his post-game press conference that he does not want any part of a rebuild, which, given the team's current financial situation, could very well happen.

"I don't know. That's a fair question," he said when asked if it was indeed the last time he'd played in a Packers uniform. "Definitely one I've thought about. But there are a lot of decisions to be made. Key players, a lot of guys who played tonight… so many guys whose contracts are up or on the brink or salary cap stuff. So, a lot of decisions to be made. I don't want to be part of a rebuild if I'm going to keep playing. So a lot of decisions in the next couple of months."

This points to one thing. If Green Bay need to move players on, their quarterback will not be part of it. Two teams, Denver and Pittsburgh, have been rumored to be at the top of the list for the 38-year-old, with all the necessary pieces, except a star quarterback, already in place to be Super Bowl contenders.

Whether or not it was the last time the Packers fans have watched their No. 12 under center remains to be seen, but given the nature of the team's playoff exit and their salary cap issues, the talented quarterback could be on the move this offseason.

Edited by Piyush Bisht