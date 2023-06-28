Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is set to get suspended for the entirety of the 2023 NFL season due to gambling. Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter recently broke out the news and he stated there are various other NFL players as well who will face lengthy suspensions.

After it was revealed that Rodgers will be suspended for an entire season, fans on social media started to mock the NFL due to their decision of suspending Deshaun Watson for just 11 games last season.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



At least one year (bets on NFL):

- WR Calvin Ridley

- S CJ Moore

- WR Quintez Cephus

- DE Shaka Toney



Six games (non-NFL bets but done at work):

- WR Jameson Williams

Players suspended for gambling the past two offseasons:

At least one year (bets on NFL):
- WR Calvin Ridley
- S CJ Moore
- WR Quintez Cephus
- DE Shaka Toney

Six games (non-NFL bets but done at work):
- WR Jameson Williams
- WR Stanley Berryhill

Watson received a lot of flak last season, and many people wanted him to be suspended for the entire season. However, the NFL chose to suspend the Cleveland Browns quarterback for a shorter period of time, and the league is now facing criticism for imposing longer suspensions for gambling-related offenses.

Here's how social media reacted to it:

MinkahBurgh Steelers @SteelersWin109 Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter A handful of NFL players, including Colts’ cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly gambling, sources tell ESPN. A handful of NFL players, including Colts’ cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly gambling, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/7hPaqJOQlN Deshaun Watson getting a full season for gambling after getting only 11 games for the assault of 30+ women is gonna be a movie twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Deshaun Watson getting a full season for gambling after getting only 11 games for the assault of 30+ women is gonna be a movie twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Alexis Kraft @TheAlexisKraft @AdamSchefter everyone waiting to see if someone on their team is included @AdamSchefter everyone waiting to see if someone on their team is included https://t.co/xX7u3B9T06

Portland Pickles @picklesbaseball @AdamSchefter those gambling ads they play every commercial break work on the players too it seems @AdamSchefter those gambling ads they play every commercial break work on the players too it seems

ThatsGoodSports @BrandonPerna Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter A handful of NFL players, including Colts’ cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly gambling, sources tell ESPN. A handful of NFL players, including Colts’ cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly gambling, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/7hPaqJOQlN Anyone got the over/under on how many players this will be? twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… Anyone got the over/under on how many players this will be? twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

In the previous year, Calvin Ridley of the Jacksonville Jaguars was given a suspension for the entirety of the season for the same reason, and now Isaiah Rodgers will miss the upcoming NFL season.

It will be interesting to see which other players will be suspended alongside Rodgers during this time and how many other teams will be affected by it.

The Colts will heavily miss Isaiah Rodgers in 2023

Isaiah Rodgers: Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts

Isaiah Rodgers was a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he became an integral part of the Indianapolis Colts secondary. Last season, he had 24 solo tackles, 10 assists, and four fumble recoveries in 15 games.

The loss of Rodgers will have a significant impact on the Colts, especially considering that Stefon Gilmore has also left the team to sign with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Colts drafted Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and hope to become a contender again under new head coach Shane Steichen. However, the task has become much more difficult now that their cornerback will not be available for the entire season.

Last season, the AFC South team had a disappointing season and failed to make the playoffs. Everyone is excited about their future with Steichen and Richardson, and how they will perform in the upcoming NFL season remains to be seen.

