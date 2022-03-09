"Aaron Rodgers won MVP & $200M after getting canceled" - NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers' massive new contract with Packers

The drama around Aaron Rodgers and the uncertainty of whether he will remain at the Green Bay Packers is finally over after news was released on Tuesday night that the quarterback had signed a new contract keeping him at Lambeau Field.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is allegedly a four-year $200 million contract extension, with $153 million guaranteed. However, conflicting reports emerged surrounding the amount, with Pat McAfee, who is close to the quarterback, revealing that the contract details were inaccurate.

McAfee wrote on Twitter:

"News of a '4 year $200,000,000 Million deal' is not accurate… according to my sources."

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow News of a “4 year $200,000,000 Million deal” is not accurate… according to my sources 🤷🏼‍♂️ News of a “4 year $200,000,000 Million deal” is not accurate… according to my sources 🤷🏼‍♂️

Regardless of the finer details of the new contract, the announcement alone sent the NFL world into a frenzy, with fans of the NFL reacting to the news.

A Sports Enterprise reporter for the Washington Post, Michael Lee, believes Rodgers has beaten "cancel culture," referring to the quarterback wearing a hoodie with the phrase "cancel culture" crossed out.

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee This supposed cancel culture is something else: Aaron Rodgers won MVP & got $200M right after getting "canceled." This supposed cancel culture is something else: Aaron Rodgers won MVP & got $200M right after getting "canceled."

NFL Memes took a humorous approach, stating the Packers' quarterback had agreed to a new, lucrative deal just to choke in the playoffs.

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers agrees to a 4-year, $200 million contract with the Packers to choke in the playoffs. BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers agrees to a 4-year, $200 million contract with the Packers to choke in the playoffs. https://t.co/55MPWoCC9n

Barstool Sports posted a hilarious response to the news, using a 13-second clip of Star Trek actor Jonathan Frakes saying phrases like "It's a made-up tale" and "It's fiction" in reference to 2021 being Rodgers' "Last Dance."

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Aaron Rodgers calling last season “The Last Dance” only to sign a 4 year contract 6 months later Aaron Rodgers calling last season “The Last Dance” only to sign a 4 year contract 6 months later https://t.co/WjggezdVaD

Twitter user Big Golden Nuggets used a clip from FS1's Undisputed to illustrate backup quarterback Jordan Love's reaction to the news. It does bring up the issue of what the Packers intend to do with Love after drafting him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL on CBS posted a picture of Rodgers looking up at a bear, a sad Detroit Lions fan, and a Minnesota Vikings fan with their hands on their head to display the state of the NFC North after news of the extension.

Evan Sowards trolled the Packers quarterback and wrote that the contract extension shows that Rodgers is not done losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

Evan Sowards @Burner_Sowards



“I am not done losing to the 49ers in the playoffs” Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. 💰 💰 💰 There it is. Aaron Rodgers says to the world:“I am not done losing to the 49ers in the playoffs” twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… There it is. Aaron Rodgers says to the world:“I am not done losing to the 49ers in the playoffs” twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

Finally, Fantasy Footballers podcast host, Andy Holloway, shared a picture of Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love and what he will look like when he makes his debut.

Andy Holloway @andyholloway I for one cannot wait for Jordan Love’s debut season. I for one cannot wait for Jordan Love’s debut season. https://t.co/4PSPGp6PyX

Will Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Lambeau Field in 2022?

Despite his shortcomings in the post-season over the past couple of years, Rodgers was named the back-to-back MVP in the league in 2021 and 2020. There's no doubt he can take Green Bay to the playoffs, but questions remain of his performances when he gets there.

News also broke that the Packers are placing the franchise tag on star wide receiver and favorite target for Rodgers, Davante Adams, which will aid their cause next season.

Can the No. 12 and the Packers take the next step and bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Lambeau for the first time since 2011?

Edited by Piyush Bisht