"Word is he would not TikTok with Jackson Mahomes and Juju" "Netflix documentary coming soon" - NFL fans react to news of controversial Chiefs player Josh Gordon being cut by franchise

As Tuesday's deadline comes closer, many players are due to see their chances at an NFL career fade away. Among those is veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon, who failed to make the Chiefs' 53-man roster for the upcoming season.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Gordon has shown "great character" during his time in Kansas City. The Chiefs are open to bringing him back, but he is currently the "odd man out." He is best known for his iconic 2013-14 season, where he recorded 87 receptions for a league-leading 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns.
Since then, he has been suspended, traded, and cut multiple times. Gordon has played in just 45 games over the last eight seasons. He made seven starts for Andy Reid last season, finishing with five receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown.
Fans took to Twitter to express their emotions after seeing the controversial figure being cut from the final roster. Most showed respect to the 31-year-old and hoped that he gets another shot at reviving his career. Here are some of the top tweets:
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs aiming high for 2022 despite losing Tyreek Hill
The former NFL champions saw their season come to a bitter end in January as they bowed out to the Bengals in an overtime loss. Kansas City aim to do better in the upcoming season and are looking to make their third Super Bowl trip in four years.
Their offense, albeit with a new look, still has a lot of firepower. They have Travis Kelce, newly acquired JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marques Valdes-Scantling leading the way. But the improvement they are looking for won't come easily after trading receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu.
Patrick Mahomes is supplemented with a solid offensive line and stable defensive pieces. Andy Reid's side will certainly be an omnipresent threat in the Super Bowl race, despite the AFC being loaded with solid teams.
Their first task in the upcoming campaign is to retain the AFC West. Though the Chiefs have won it six years in a row, the times appear to be changing. The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos have made significant additions to their respective rosters.
The Broncos have gone all-in and traded for Russell Wilson. The Chargers have added Khalil Mack and JC Jackson to their defense and possess one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders added Davante Adams to a potent passing game.
It will be interesting to see how the upcoming season pans out for Kansas City.