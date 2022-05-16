"Imagine having Elway and Peyton Manning to talk ball with" - NFL fans react to Russell Wilson studying tape with Broncos legend

Russell Wilson's blockbuster trade to the Denver Broncos took the NFL world by storm earlier in the offseason. A trade of seismic proportions which saw the Broncos trade away quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, fifth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks, sees the franchise enter win-now mode.

While adjusting to a new playbook might be difficult, it doesn't does help when you have a NFL Hall of Famer to guide you through the process. In a recent video posted by Wilson, him and former Broncos star Peyton Manning were spotted studying tape ahead of next season. This of course got NFL fans talking.

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson

18 years later from the first time we talked ball together. It’s in the DNA. Obsession over the Details.18 years later from the first time we talked ball together. It’s in the DNA. #Legacy Obsession over the Details. 18 years later from the first time we talked ball together. It’s in the DNA. #Legacy https://t.co/xB3Y1h3bQT

One fan felt that this was the best situation the quarterback could find himself in following his disappointing campaign with the Seattle Seahawks last season.

Cloud @maestroxv_ @DangeRussWilson Imagine having Elway and Peyton (the true GOAT) to talk ball with. Denver was honestly the best fit. @DangeRussWilson Imagine having Elway and Peyton (the true GOAT) to talk ball with. Denver was honestly the best fit.

Another Broncos fan was ecstatic to see the legendary quarterbacks discuss how they can improve the side's offense heading into next season.

Another fan noted that the two quarterback greats teaming up could spell trouble for NFL defenses.

Frank @Frank573919311 @DangeRussWilson Russ mvp and Payton helping him the nfl I's in trouble @DangeRussWilson Russ mvp and Payton helping him the nfl I's in trouble

While most were praising the duo for getting together to study film, one NFL fan couldn't believe that Manning so easily forgave the quarterback after suffering a devastating loss at the hands of the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Teenage Dankst @GibsyDanger69



Bet Payton’s gunna steal Russel’s ring @DangeRussWilson I find it SO funny that Peyton just forgives Russel for that super bowl that the Seahawks DESTROYED the broncos.Bet Payton’s gunna steal Russel’s ring @DangeRussWilson I find it SO funny that Peyton just forgives Russel for that super bowl that the Seahawks DESTROYED the broncos. Bet Payton’s gunna steal Russel’s ring

While Broncos fans all around were rejoicing the development, one Seahawks fan made sure to extend her support to her beloved franchise's former talisman.

Allee @alleelowe @DangeRussWilson sad you’re gone from the Seahawks but so happy you’re going on better terms. Wish the staff saw how capable you really area. And certainly excited for this right here, talking with a legend QB. Hope for another SB win 4 u. 🤍 @DangeRussWilson sad you’re gone from the Seahawks but so happy you’re going on better terms. Wish the staff saw how capable you really area. And certainly excited for this right here, talking with a legend QB. Hope for another SB win 4 u. 🤍

Russell Wilson shares a budding relationship with Peyton Manning

Russell Wilson has always been known to see the funnier side of things. A menace on the field, the quarterback has often been seen joking around with teammates in the past. And it seems that he's getting along rather well with Peyton Manning as well.

Apart from the video of them watching tape, the two were involved in the making of the Broncos' schedule release video.

While the skit garnered a lot of praise from fans thanks to its comedic relief, it wasn't the only post involving the two superstars. Recently, the franchise's Instagram handle also posted a set of images showing how the quarterback has truly been imbibing all the characteristics of Manning as a Bronco.

Do you think Manning's advice to the former Seahawks star will help the Broncos return to the NFL playoffs next season? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar