"Tom Brady couldn’t throw a deep ball for many years & he was just fine" - NFL fans have mixed opinions regarding viral Tua Tagovailoa video

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has come under a lot of criticism
Souryadeep Mazumder
Modified May 12, 2022 07:57 AM IST
Feature

The jury has been out on Tua Tagovailoa ever since he stepped foot in the world of the NFL. The former Alabama quarterback was selected fifth overall by the Miami Dolphins back in 2020 to be the man to lead their offense.

With two seasons now under his belt, Tua is yet to convince a lot of his critics. Often called out for not being able to find the deep ball, the quarterback's arm strength has often been brought into question.

.@Tua 🚀 @Cheetah https://t.co/HGALhokvkc

And now, a seemingly harmless hype video posted by the Dolphins social media team has only brought upon more criticism upon Tua. The video features the quarterback and the franchise's recently acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill running routes during practice. But when it came to delivering on a deep route, Tua's arm strength was again brought into question thanks to an underthrown pass.

@MiamiDolphins @Tua @cheetah Underthrown and picked. 6

One Twitter user pointed out that the pass would've been intercepted and gone for a pick 6 had it been during an actual NFL game.

@MiamiDolphins @Tua @cheetah If you had posted this screenshot and told us Tyreek was taking punt return reps, I would have believed you. https://t.co/zM2tyl0W0g

One Dolphins fan took the joke one step further by claiming that a screenshot of Tyreek Hill receiving the football almost seemed like he was taking a punt return.

@MiamiDolphins @Tua @cheetah How many more years will go by until the Dolphins front office finally accepts the reality that "Tua" is the biggest draft bust of the 21st century?

One NFL fan went as far as to label the young quarterback as the "biggest draft bust of the 21st century." Some pretty strong words given that in 2007 the Raiders had selected quarterback JaMarcus Russell.

@MiamiDolphins @Tua @cheetah Also: Brady couldn’t throw a deep ball for many years & he was just fine & you all never criticized him & he had WORSE WRs than Tua.

One NFL fan, though, felt that the criticism hurled towards the Dolphins quarterback's way was unfair and that even without a cannon of an arm, he could thrive in the league. But maybe comparing him to Tom Brady might have been a bit of a stretch.

NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner comes to Tua's defense

While many on the internet bashed Tua, two-time NFL MVP Kurt Warner tweeted how he saw things. Not one to readily accept the criticism targeted towards the Dolphins QB, Warner reminded the world that he too would often underthrow passes in practice.

I played many years of professional football & as much as I hate to admit it, “I under-threw deep passes a number of times in practice!!” There I said it… #GoodToGetThatOffMyChest 🙄

Warner, who was an undrafted free agent signing by the St. Louis Rams (now LA Rams) back in 1998 had a lot to prove himself. And he did just that by guiding his his side to a Super Bowl in just his second season.

The quarterback went on to retire with two NFL MVP awards to his name, feats that the young Dolphins southpaw will hope to replicate some day as well.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

