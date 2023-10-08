Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, ending his season.

Rodgers said that he will potentially return to the field this season despite the injury. The New York Jets quarterback also has been sharing his healing journey with his fans.

In a series of pictures he shared on Instagram, the back-to-back MVP winner was seen rehabbing. Rodgers was also seen trying to increase his mobility with the help of medical professionals. The caption of his post was:

"Three weeks into the rise to recovery. #healing."

Fans were extremely happy to see their favorite shot-caller make physical progress. Even though it is believed that the 40-year-old will not be able to play again this season, fans want him to get better quickly and put on his cleats to help the Jets (1-3) win games.

Along with posting messages that conveyed well wishes and expressed love, fans implore him to make an epic return to the league.

Image Credit: Aaron Rodgers' Instagram post's comment section

Although Rodgers received an immense amount of love and support from the NFL community, he still gets scornful criticism for expressing his unadulterated views.

Does "The Pat McAfee Show" allow Aaron Rodgers to popularize his views?

Recently, on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers took a jab at Travis Kelce, the star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, for promoting COVID boosters and flu shots.

The Jets QB referred to him as "Mr. Pfizer" while discussing the game New York played with the Chiefs on Sunday. McAfee laughed at the joke and said that he continued laughing because he was thinking about the reaction Rodgers' comment would give rise to.

This, in turn, gives rise to the question of whether the former Indianapolis Colts punter is giving a platform to Aaron Rodgers to express his controversial opinions.

Kyle Qualls from Deadspin found it peculiar that McAfee has not faced criticism yet for not challenging Rodgers when he made comments about COVID-19 vaccines. This was not the first time that the Super Bowl-winning QB conveyed his controversial views on vaccines.

Despite McAfee being vaccinated and working for a network with a vaccine mandate, concerns have been raised that he may prioritize ratings and maintaining a positive relationship with Rodgers over holding him accountable for spreading potentially misleading information.