WATCH: Fans tricked as Patrick Mahomes doppelgänger hypes them up in hilarious fashion

With the NFL Pro Bowl nearing its conclusion, a Patrick Mahomes doppelgänger may have just stolen the show. Appearing to look exactly like the Kansas City Chiefs superstar, he clearly had the fans fooled.

The doppelgänger, Tyler O'Hara, can be seen walking onto the practice field and, from afar, the man clearly looks like Mahomes, so much so that when he began hyping up the crowd, they responded as if it was the real Patrick Mahomes. Watch the video below.

The doppelgänger can be seen walking around the practice field and pointing to the crowd as they respond, thinking it really is the Chiefs superstar. However, in the video, the real Chiefs quarterback posed with his doppelgänger and fellow Chiefs star Travis Kelce for a picture.

Mahomes and Chiefs face a disapointing end to their NFL season

After getting off to a slow start this season, in which the Chiefs struggled to get their game going, the second half of the year saw them win nine out of their last 10 regular season games and they entered the playoffs with all kinds of momentum.

The Chiefs easily defeated Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers before participating in a game for the ages against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs would end up winning in overtime 42-36 to advance to the AFC Championship game against the Bengals.

Kansas City burst out of the starting block, racing out to a 21-3 lead during the second quarter before Joe Burrow and the Bengals produced a superb second-half performance to win in overtime thanks to an Evan McPherson game-winning kick after Kansas City's number 15 threw an interception.

The Chiefs looked unstoppable at times during the regular season and playoffs, but failed to reach the NFL's penultimate game, despite making it to the last two Super Bowls. They won the first, but lost out to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers last year.

Now with the offseason beginning after the Pro Bowl, the Chiefs will look to work with their projected $14,467,359 in cap space to add another offensive weapon or fortify their defense.

Regardless, perhaps the Mahomes doppelgänger will serve to distract from what was a disappointing end to the Chiefs' season.

