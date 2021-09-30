Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 4: Quarterback rankings

The stakes are getting higher as Week 4 rolls around in fantasy football, and you need to make sure you have the right quarterback to lead your team to a crucial win.

By this time of year, the good teams are separating themselves from the bad. If you're 3-0 or 2-1, it's time to step on the gas. If you're 1-2 or 0-3, there's practically no margin for error – especially at the quarterback position.

Fear not, for we have some quarterback solutions to help your team get that all-important W in Week 4.

Start 'Em

#1 – Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals, vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Every game that goes by, Joey Burrow hits more of a rhythm. The Bengals quarterback has not been putting up huge numbers, but he has been finding the endzone. Only four QBs have thrown more TDs than Burrow, and the Jaguars pass defense is the NFL's fifth worst. Only one big cat wins this fight in the Jungle.

PFF @PFF The highest-graded QB from Week 3:



#2 – Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons, vs Washington Football Team

Matty Ice has always been capable in a shootout and this Falcons defense is certainly setting them up. But despite their fierce front seven, Washington's defense has given up the second-most total yards in the league. With Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts to target, Ryan is a quarterback who can take advantage.

#3 – Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings, vs Cleveland Browns

Kirk Cousins and Tom Brady are the only quarterbacks with PFF grades of 80+ in all three games this season. Cousins is in a good place right now, even if the Minnesota Vikings are not. In fact, when the Vikings fall behind, Cousins powers up. Game script can work in the Vikings QB's favor here. If the Browns go up early, Cousins will air it out.

Sit 'Em

#1 – Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders, at Los Angeles Chargers

Derek Carr leads the league in passing yards, averaging more than 400 per game, but that is level is realistically unsustainable. It will be a different story against a Chargers defense that held Patrick Mahomes to less than six yards per attempt. In Justin Herbert, the Chargers have a quarterback that can execute sustained drives and control time of possession, which is essential in a tight, divisional clash.

#2 – Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles, vs Kansas City Chiefs

Jalen Hurts is building a reputation for putting up big fantasy points, but the challenge will be tougher against a wounded Chiefs team. Mahomes has a chance to get right against an Eagles defense that was carved up by Dak Prescott on Monday. Hurts gains the bulk of his points in rushing yards and TDs, but he may need to rely on his arm to keep up with the Chiefs, which is not his strength.

#3 – Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans, at New York Jets

The New York Jets secondary is any quarterback's dream, so surely Ryan Tannehill will fill his boots against them? Don't bank on it. Once Derek Henry pounds the Titans into a comfortable lead, there will be no need for Tannehill to take any risks. With A.J. Brown and Julio Jones struggling with injuries, Tannehill's banged-up receiving corps can take the day off.

Top 10 fantasy quarterback starts in Week 4

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, vs Houston Texans Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, at Philadelphia Eagles Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at New England Patriots Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals, at Los Angeles Rams Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers, vs Las Vegas Raiders Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, vs Pittsburgh Steelers Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks, at San Francisco 49ers Joe Burrow, Cincinatti Bengals, vs Jacksonville Jaguars Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings, vs Cleveland Browns Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons, vs Washington Football Team

