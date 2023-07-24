The upcoming return of the NFL also means that NFL Fantasy Football is back.

Making sure you have the best possible players early in your draft can make or break your season, and if you whiff on some high picks, you can kiss the playoffs goodbye.

Avoiding busts may seem daunting, but if you dive deep into this analysis you can give yourself the best possible chance of avoiding overrated players in your fantasy league for 2023.

All fantasy points referred to in this piece will be 1-point PPR.

Fantasy Football overrated players to steer clear of in 2023

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

Despite Kenneth Walker excelling as a rookie in 2022, there's no guarantee he'll repeat the feat in 2023. Walker averaged 15.8 fantasy points per game last year after Rashaad Penny went down injured, but would he have started but for injury?

Walker also faces the challenge of rookie Zach Charbonnet, who the Seahawks used their second-round pick on in the 2023 NFL Draft, so they will surely utilize him in a big way.

Mister Irrelevant

(2-47)



🟢 122 missed tackles forced the past two seasons



🟢 True power back with a full arsenal of ballcarrier moves ⚔️



🟢 Perfect thunder to Kenneth Walker’s lightning



A promising backfield in Seattle

A promising backfield in Seattle

#2 - Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

New York Jets v Green Bay Packers

Despite Breece Hall bursting onto the NFL scene in 2022 with an outstanding rookie campaign, it was cut short early through a devastating ACL injury.

Hall may never have that same burst of speed again (see J.K. Dobbins), but is still holding an average draft position of 26th overall, according to fantasypros.com.

#3 - Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

Deebo Samuel is an electrifying playmaker whenever he's on the field, but his fantasy production took a hit in 2022.

Samuel is having to contend with Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk for touches in a loaded 49ers offense. On top of this, there's uncertainty at QB with Jimmy Garoppolo out and Trey Lance's future up in the air.

Samuel was WR38 in 2022, and while he missed time, he had four games where he failed to hit double-digit PPR points. His ADP of WR16 seems very generous.

#4 - Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Deshaun Watson came back after two years on the sidelines in 2022, and he looked like it. During the six games Watson played last season, the Browns QB averaged just 15.1 ppg, lower than the likes of Russell Wilson, Derek Carr and Carson Wentz.

Watson's current ADP is QB9 and 79th overall, but if he performs like he did in 2022, he should be drafted no where near this high.

#5 - Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons

Like Watson, Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley has missed substantial time, last appearing in the NFL in October 2021. He missed the entirety of 2022 due to gambling violations, and there's no guarantee he'll return to the elite receiver we saw with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Jaguars may be an up-and-coming team, but Ridley is already 28-years-old and will be competing for touches with Zay Jones and Christian Kirk. His ADP of WR20 seems a little too high, taking these factors into consideration.

#6 - Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Offseason Workout

Christian Watson had a solid rookie campaign with the Green Bay Packers as they looked to replace Davante Adams. Linking up with Aaron Rodgers, Watson amassed 164.1 fantasy points throughout the year, averaging 11.7 ppg.

However, Rodgers has now left Green Bay, leaving Jordan Love as QB1 heading into 2023. Watson's ADP is 57th overall, ahead of Brandon Aiyuk, Drake London and Tyler Lockett, all of whom may be better options.

#7 - Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo moved to the Las Vegas Raiders, and while he might have Davante Adams to throw to now, avoid him in fantasy.

Garoppolo ranked as the 25th best QB in fantasy football in 2022, behind the likes of Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton and Davis Mills. Garoppolo was in an excellent scheme in San Francisco, so it'll be interesting to see how he does in a new system, but don't hedge your bets on him in fantasy.

#8 - Devonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

While Devonta Smith is an excellent wide receiver, it's hard to justify his ADP being WR13 and 29th overall. Smith formed an excellent tandem, alongside Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown in 2022, as all three ranked within the top 10 in fantasy scoring.

However, Dallas Goedert is likely to come back healthier than ever in 2023, and the Eagles acquired DeAndre Swift who will get catches out of the backfield. Smith will do well to replicate his 2022 form, let alone surpass it.

#9 - Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers

Ever since Kyle Pitts was taken fourth-overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft, fans across the league have been waiting for his breakout fantasy campaign.

Going into his third season in the league, Pitts has only had three touchdowns in his career, totalling 1,382 yards. Pitts missed the final month of the 2022 season through injury, but still ended the campaign as a disappointing TE33.

The above doesn't nearly justify Pitts' ADP of TE5, let alone his 62nd overall, above the likes of Chris Godwin and Mike Williams.

#10 - Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings

Jonathan Taylor went down as one of the biggest NFL Fantasy Football draft busts in recent times, as the consensus 1st overall pick clocked up just 146.4 PPR points all year, the 33rd best for running backs. Taylor ended the year behind the likes of Jeff Wilson Jr. and Antonio Gibson in what was a bitterly disappointing campaign for him and the Colts.

However, Matt Ryan has been moved on in favor of rookie Anthony Richardson. This may only hinder Taylor as the mobile Richardson will likely take carries away from JT, across the field, as well as in the end zone. With this, along with his disastrous 2022 campaign, it's surprising Taylor is still holding an ADP of RB5 and 10th overall.

Sportskeeda Pro Football



Richardson is expected to take over the starting role “by or before” Week 10.



(via @NFLRookieWatxh)



According to NFL Rookie Watch, Anthony Richardson will "split" first team reps with Gardner Minshew at the Colts training camp. Richardson is expected to take over the starting role "by or before" Week 10.