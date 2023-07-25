Fantasy Football 2023: Sleeper running backs to target in the League

Each Fantasy Football position requires a seperate strategy entering each season, especially for the draft. Running backs are arguably the most important of all of them. They have been some of the most valuable fantasy players since the concept was invented due to their dynamic statistical contributions for their NFL teams.

Running backs often lead their teams in several important statistical categories, including total yardage and touchdowns. This freqently translates to the top running backs being among the highest-scoring overall players in Fantasy Football each season. This makes it extremely important for fantasy managers to have a solid strategy for the position during their draft day.

One of the most reliable ways to get production from the position is targeting running backs who also post strong receiving numbers, especially in PPR leagues that award points for receptions. This gives running backs massive upside that can't really be replicated by wide receivers and tight ends, who rarely ever gain notable rushing statistics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some examples of dual-threat running backs who always rank toward the top of Fantasy Football standouts in recent years are Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler, and Saquon Barkley. This concept can also be applied to finding sleeper running backs in the later rounds of a fantasy draft. Targeting running backs with receiving upside provides more potential breakouts than most others.

Another way to find potential sleepers is targeting players in high-powered offenses that are expected to have an increased role in an upcoming season. Isiah Pacheco is one of the best examples of this in the 2023 NFL season, as he's expected to be named the featured running back for the Kansas City Chiefs. High-scoring offenses like the Chiefs provide more opportunities for production.

While there are several strategies to find sleepers in Fantasy Football drafts, it's always most important for managers to be prepared. Identifying specific targets is one of the best ways to do so.

Fantasy Football RB sleepers in 2023

RB Cam Akers

Finding running back sleepers can potentially propel a Fantasy Football team to their league's championship. They can be some of the most valuable assets of any player due to their draft value weighed against their eventual output. Here are some of the best targets in 2023.

Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams JK Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears James Cook, Buffalo Bills James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!