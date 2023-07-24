Fantasy Football 2023: Sleeper Tight Ends to target in the League

The tight end position is one of the trickiest to navigate during each Fantasy Football season. The absence of reliable options is one of the biggest reasons why, as the position seriously lacks depth. This shouldn't discourage fantasy managers because it creates an opportunity to gain an advantage over the rest of their league.

With the excpetion of a few elite options, the tight ends are loaded with players who carry a ton of risk into the 2023 Fantasy Football season. Gaining any consistent production from the position will require managers to dive deep and come up with a specific gameplan. Generating a list of tight ends to target in fantasy leagues will come from careful analysis and projecting upside.

Finding tight end sleepers may be the direct difference between competing for a fantasy championship and missing out on the playoffs. Unlike running backs and wide receivers who offer many legitimate options, tight ends are much more scarce. Landing the right sleeper can give a fantasy manager a major edge over the rest of their league.

When ranking tight ends ahead of the 2023 Fantasy Football season, Travis Kelce is in a tier of his own. His massive production for the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes earns him the undisputed top spot in the rankings. No other tight end comes particularly close to his value as he's a projected first-round pick in fantasy drafts for most formats.

Following Kelce, a small group of fairly reliable options for the position exist. The next tier includes players such as Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson and George Kittle. Some of other solid options with a bit more risk include Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller and Dallas Goedert.

Missing out on the top handful of tight ends will force managers to dive deeper to find production. Failure to do so will result in losing out on points and essentially be at risk of losing more. Finding the proper sleepers can potentially prevent a massive positional hole in their fantasy lineup.

Fantasy Football TE sleepers in 2023

Evan Engram

Finding sleeper tight ends for the 2023 Fantasy Football can be extremely valuable, especially considering the relatively weak options in the position. Here are some of the best players to take a shot on.

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars Mike Gesicki, New England Patriots David Njoku, Cleveland Browns Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos Irv Smith Jr., Cincinnati Bengals Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

