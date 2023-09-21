Joe Burrow may need to be replaced in your fantasy football lineups for the foreseeable future.

Burrow came into the season nursing a calf injury, which he aggravated in the Bengals' Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Coach Zac Taylor is yet to give an indication as to how bad the injury may be and how long Burrow may miss.

If you're rolling with Burrow as your QB1 in fantasy, you'd be wise to grab a replacement in case he misses time, and there are plenty of solid options you could substitute in for him for Week 3 and beyond if needed.

Joe Burrow fantasy football replacements: Which QBs to consider

#1, Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Can Matthew Stafford be the QB to replace Joe Burrow in fantasy football?

Should Burrow miss time, you should definitely consider picking up the QB who beat him in the Super Bowl in 2021, Matthew Stafford.

Stafford is on the comeback after missing time through injury in 2022, and despite missing Cooper Kupp, he has played extremely well so far.

Matthew Stafford fantasy projection

Stafford may only be ranked as QB21 this season but had a tough Week 2 matchup against an elite San Francisco 49ers defense.

He's developed an instant rapport with rookie Puca Nacua, as well as elevating WR Tutu Atwell. Only Mac Jones has attempted more passes than Stafford (93), and only Tua Tagovailoa and Kirk Cousins have passed for more yards than him (641).

He also has an extremely favorable schedule coming up, facing the Bengals, Colts, Eagles and Cardinals over the next four weeks – all of whom rank in the top eight for points allowed to QBs.

#2, Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Can Brock Purdy lead your fantasy football team to glory?

As the signal-caller for arguably the NFL's best offense, it's surprising Brock Purdy is only owned in 68% of fantasy football leagues.

Purdy was a revelation stepping in for the injured Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022, leading the 49ers all the way to the NFC championship.

Brock Purdy fantasy projection

He may only be ranked as QB18, but he's still adjusting to the NFL having been drafted as Mr. Irrelevant in 2022.

Only four quarterbacks have averaged more YPA than Purdy's 7.9, and he's just one of eight starters yet to throw an interception in 2023.

The 49ers have elite weapons on offense, such as Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk – all of whom will help Purdy develop his game.

The Niners have a great Week 3 matchup, too, hosting the New York Giants – who just surrendered 25 fantasy points to Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs.

#3, Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

QB Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions – fantasy football league winner?

Former No. 1 pick Jared Goff is playing some of the best football of his career with the Detroit Lions.

Since being traded to Detroit before the beginning of the 2021 NFL season, Goff has proved many doubters wrong, many of whom labeled him a bust after being shipped out of Los Angeles for Matthew Stafford.

Jared Goff fantasy projection

Goff has been excellent in terms of fantasy football in 2023, putting up 14 and 23.9 fantasy points in his two games. The Lions have developed a dynamic offense, featuring playmakers such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam Laporta, Jahymr Gibbs and Josh Reynolds.

Goff ranks in the top six in the entire NFL for completions, completion percentage, YPA, yards and touchdowns.

He enters Week 3 as QB11 and has an extremely favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons coming up. Not to mention the impending return of first-round WR Jameson Williams from suspension in a few weeks' time.

Will Joe Burrow play in Week 3?

It's worth noting that Burrow was seen in practice Thursday, but coach Zac Taylor didn't confirm whether he'll suit up against the Rams in week 3. His stats haven't been great, but he's one of the best QBs in the NFL when fully healthy:

