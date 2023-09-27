With the NFL fantasy football season well underway, running backs are seemingly more valuable than ever. Even in PPR formats, they require a lot to be traded, simply due to the number of RBs who've suffered injuries so far in 2023.

Nick Chubb, J.K. Dobbins, Austin Ekeler and Saquon Barkley have all dealt with injuries to varying degrees.

Which RB has scored the most fantasy points?

Through three weeks, Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert leads the entire NFL in fantasy points with 83.9 PPR points. 49ers' Christian McCaffrey (71.3) and Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III (59.7) round out the top three.

Dolphins' Raheem Mostert is RB1 so far in 2023

Tony Pollard (57.2), Kyren Williams (53.9) and De'Von Achane (53.2) come next followed by Bijan Robinson (51.5), Brian Robinson Jr. (49.5) and James Conner (48.2). Travis Etienne Jr. (45.4) rounds out the top 10.

Bijan Robinson has been electric in fantasy football

3 RBs you need to trade for in fantasy football before week 4

#1 - David Montgomery - Detroit Lions

Lions RB David Montgomery - fantasy football trade candidate?

David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions may have missed week 3 due to a thigh injury, but he is an excellent fantasy football trade candidate.

Despite sharing a backfield with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, Montgomery has looked great with his new team in Detroit. He's averaging 19 touches per game and is seeing 100% of the goal line work.

He's also playing in an excellent offense led by Jared Goff, so buying Montgomery low now should be a great option.

#2 - Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White is seeing elite usage in fantasy in 2023

Rachaad White took over as the Buccaneers' RB1 towards the end of 2022 and has excelled as the starter so far in 2023.

White faces no competition in Tampa's backfield so he is seeing a lot of touches. This year, he's seen 91% snap share and 93% route participation, both proving his worth to fantasy football teams as well as the Buccaneers.

White is also averaging 17+ touches per game, and at RB20, he is an excellent choice to trade for before he moves up the rankings.

#3 - Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara - a good fantasy trade?

Alvin Kamara is due to return from his suspension as week 4 kicks off, and he's an excellent option to trade for in fantasy football.

Kamara has been RB13 or better in fantasy points per game every season throughout his career and comes back with legs that are fresh after being sidelined.

The Pro Bowl running back also faces little competition in the backfield, with Jamaal Williams having been placed on injured reserve, leaving just Tony Jones and rookie Kendre Miller for company.

