The fantasy football season is well underway, and some of the NFL's best wide receivers have been strutting their stuff so far in 2023. Stars like Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson are at the upper echelons of fantasy league rankings, but is there elite wide receiver talent you can trade for before Week 4?

Top 10 WRs in fantasy football so far in 2023

L.A. Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen leads all receivers in PPR fantasy points so far in 2023, with 90.8 points. Hill (90.2) and Jefferson (76.8) also make the top three.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen, fantasy football's best WR through 3 weeks

Davante Adams (75.2), Mike Evans (64.7), rookie sensation Puka Nacua (64.2) and Stefon Diggs (58.9) follow closely behind in the PPR rankings. Deebo Samuel (58.5), Adam Thielen (55.1) and Michael Pittman Jr. (54) round out the top 10.

Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen has impressed in fantasy football so far

You may struggle to trade for one of these stars in your fantasy league, but there are many others you should consider making a move for before Week 4.

3 WRs you need to trade for in fantasy football before Week 4

#1 - Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers is worth a trade

Despite Jakobi Meyers' name going under the radar, he's worth considering for a trade in fantasy football.

In PPR scoring Meyers is WR20 despite missing a week, and he's averaging 10+ targets a game. Alongside Davante Adams, Meyers has quickly become an elite offensive weapon for the Raiders, averaging 80+ receiving yards and 1+ touchdowns per game.

Meyers not being among the most talked about wide receivers in the NFL may help you make a sneaky good trade for the former Patriots stud.

#2 - Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens WR Zay Flowers has been excellent so far in 2023

Zay Flowers has been arguably the most impressive rookie wide receiver after Puka Nacua so far this season.

In just three games Flowers has amassed 41.5 PPR points ranking him as WR29. He's quickly established himself as Lamar Jackon's favorite target and is on pace to end the year with 140+ targets.

Flowers is seeing work both as a wide receiver and in the backfield after the Ravens lost J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending ACL injury. He's also seeing 100% of WR routes and has had a 33%+ target share in two of his three NFL starts. Trade for him while you can!

#3 - Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Saints WR Chris Olave - worth trading for?

Compared to some of the other names on this list, you may have a more difficult time trading for Saints' star wide receiver Chris Olave in fantasy football. However, he's yet to register a touchdown in 2023, and his starting quarterback, Derek Carr, is banged up.

Don't let that put you off though, as Olave is seeing 10+ targets every game and has over 85 receiving yards in all three games thus far.

Even when Carr was subbed out for Jameis Winston in Week 3, Olave managed a 33% target share, so don't let the quarterback change dissuade you from trading for this fantasy football star.

