Fantasy Football: 5 potential sleeper candidates for the 2018 NFL season

Raj Kiran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.01K // 13 Aug 2018, 14:02 IST

Sleeper: A player who will surpass his average draft position (ADP) in fantasy leagues during the NFL regular season.

The early rounds in a fantasy draft are usually a breeze as we are able to find players who provide value for position quite easily but it is the later rounds where it is usually very tough to find players with value.

Last season, a lot of fantasy managers hit gold when they drafted NFL offensive rookie of the year Alvin Kamara late in the draft. He was a sleeper candidate who turned out to be the deal breaker in many managers' run to the championship.

So, to make sure you don't miss out on this year's Alvin Kamara, here are 5 'Sleeper' candidates for the 2018/19 NFL season:

#5 Nyheim Hines (Indianapolis Colts, Running Back):

Nyheim Hines

Andrew Luck is back from injury and is looking to turn back the clock to the good old days. This news couldn't have come at a much better time for rookie running back Nyheim Hines who is getting ready for his first rodeo.

The 5"8', 195 pound running back out of NC State won't be the lead running back in the squad but he is expected to be given some work in the passing game after impressing the coaching staff in training camp.

Hines ran a 4.38 40-yard dash during the NFL combine, his elite speed will be utilized by head coach Frank Reich who architected Danny Woodhead's 80-catch campaign during the 2015 season.

With only Marlon Mack and Jordan Wilkins above him in the depth chart, Hines does not have a lot of competition to worry about. He can be an every week flex starter and provide solid value for a player currently being drafted in the 10th or 11th round.

