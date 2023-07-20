Drafting running backs early in fantasy football is always a solid strategy due to their consistent usage, but how about their handcuffs?

Handcuff running backs are those who play second-fiddle behind the starter in a backup role. Some handcuff running backs barely see the field due to the talent differential between them and the starter. Meanwhile others split the workload quite equally to keep the other fresh.

Fantasy football advice: Top 5 handcuff running backs 2023

#5 - Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Despite the Atlanta Falcons using the eighth overall pick to select RB Bijan Robinson out of Texas, there's still value in sophomore running back Tyler Allgeier.

As a rookie in 2022, Allgeier had 1,035 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. He also ranked in the top 10 for yards after contact (752) and forced missed tackles (51).

The Falcons will almost certainly start Robinson right away, but they will also almost certainly still use Allgeier in the run game.

#4 - Jamaal Williams, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints RB Jamaal Williams

The New Orleans Saints picked up free agent RB Jamaal Williams after his excellent season with the Detroit Lions in 2022.

Williams had 1,066 yards and led the entire league with 17 rushing touchdowns. He was rewarded with a three-year $12 million contract in New Orleans to be a handcuff running back to Alvin Kamara.

Kamara isn't the same running back who burst on the scene back in 2017. He is facing a possible suspension for an assault that took place back in 2022. Expect Williams to get plenty of goal-line carries, and possibly more, if Kamara misses time.

#3 - A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers RB A.J. Dillon celebrates a touchdown

A.J. Dillon has been among the best running back handcuffs over the last few years as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Dillon has largely played second fiddle to starter Aaron Jones but has still put up nearly 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns over his three years in the NFL.

Also, over the two previous seasons, Dillon has seen a 46% snap share which is extremely promising for anyone looking for a handcuff.

#2 - Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell

The San Francisco 49ers acquired a new starting running back when they traded for Christian McCaffrey midway through the 2022 season.

This may have spelled bad news for Elijah Mitchell, but even with McCaffrey in the building, he still averaged 9.9 PPR fantasy points.

As well as this, McCaffrey has a spotty injury record, so if he was to go down, Mitchell would be the next man up in an excellent run-heavy offensive scheme.

#1 - David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

David Montgomery, new Detroit Lions RB

The Detroit Lions may have lost DeAndre Swift and Jamaal Williams during the 2023 offseason, but have new running backs in David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs.

Gibbs was drafted 12th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, so he is expected to be RB1 to begin the year, but Montgomery still has value as a handcuff running back.

In his four NFL seasons, he's had over 800 rushing yards and six touchdowns in each, as well as having 1,240 total receiving yards. At just 26-years-old Montgomery still has plenty in the tank and looks set to be an excellent handcuff running back in 2023.

