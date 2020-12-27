Fantasy Football: Carolina Panthers at Washington picks for Week 16

The Carolina Panthers head to FedEx Field to take on the Washington Football Team on Sunday in a Week 16 matchup.

With the NFC East playoff spot on the line for Washington, this is a must-win for the team without a name. If Washington wins and the New York Giants lose against the Baltimore Ravens, Washington seals their path to the postseason.

The game presents some interesting fantasy football matchups as well, with star running back Christian McCaffrey out on Sunday and Washington likely to get their rookie running back Antonio Gibson back. Washington will likely be without Terry McLaurin, which could hurt not only the team but fantasy owners as well.

Panthers at Washington fantasy football: Start 'em

Washington RB J.D. McKissic

If rookie running back Antonio Gibson is unable to play on Sunday, J.D. McKissic looks to be the biggest benefactor yet again. McKissic was used heavily against the Seahawks in Week 15. McKissic had 13 carries for 51 yards and 9 receptions for 56 yards with a touchdown. Carolina is allowing 119.4 rushing yards per game to opposing teams, which helps McKissic's case here. But if Gibson is ready, he should be a start in any league.

Washington D/ST

It can't be expressed enough how powerful this defense has been throughout the season. Currently, 4th ranked in the league, Washington's defense has another great matchup against Bridgewater and his core. The secondary allowed just 121 passing yards to Russell Wilson and with no McCaffrey, the rushing will be limited as well. Expect Washington to create chaos for Carolina.

Carolina Panthers at Washington fantasy football: Sit 'em

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater has been average for the Panthers, but in the last two games, he has not thrown a single touchdown. He hasn't thrown a single interception either, and the lack of scoring doesn't help his position in fantasy. Considering Washington allowed only two passing touchdowns in the last two games, it doesn't help Bridgewater's case.

Panthers RB Mike Davis

With McCaffrey being out on Sunday, Davis will take the majority of carries on Sunday. But considering the matchup defensively and the inconsistent performance from Davis, it is best to keep him on waivers.