Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Ashton Jeanty clearly tops the list

By Adam Hulse
Modified Apr 29, 2025 13:47 GMT
Rookies Rankings for Dynasty Fantasy Football

The upcoming Fantasy Football season for Dynasty leagues just hit a crucial point with the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. Rookies have now landed with their new teams and it's time to start anaylzing their overall values. Their expected roles combined with their general skillsets both play major roles in their projections.

A player with more talent doesn't always have more value in fantasy football as their place on the dpeth chart and situation surrounding their offense heavily contribute to their potential production. Rookies with clear paths to starting roles or significant playing time are generally more attractive in Dynasty leagues than those buried behind established veterans.

The 2025 fantasy football season has a clear rookie leader at the top of the rnakings in Ashton Jeanty. He was widely considered the best available running back prior to the draft and he also landed in an ideal situation for his potential fantasy value. The Las Vegas Raiders were without a true starting running back, so Jeanty should immediately slide into that role.

First-overall pick this year Cam Ward is also the top-ranked rookie quarterback for Dynasty Fantasy Football this season. Of all the players drafted in his position, he's the only one with a clear path to the starting job right now. The Tennessee Titans may even elect to make him their starter for Week 1, but even if they don't, it won't be long before he gets his opportunity.

Some potential sleepers this year include RJ Harvey and Jack Bech due to their situational outlooks. Both of them have a realistic opportunity to be day-one starters on teams that have major holes at their positions. Here's where they and the rest of this year's rookie class currently stand among the rookie rankings for Dynasty leagues this season.

Dynatsy Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings

Rookie Rankings
Rookie Rankings
  1. Ashton Jeanty
  2. Quinshon Judkins
  3. Tetairoa McMillan
  4. Omarion Hampton
  5. Travis Hunter
  6. Kaleb Johnson
  7. Matthew Golden
  8. RJ Harvey
  9. Tyler Warren
  10. TreVeyon Henderson
  11. Cam Ward
  12. Emeka Egbuka
  13. Jack Bech
  14. Tre Harris
  15. Colston Loveland
  16. Luther Burden III
  17. Jaydon Blue
  18. Jayden Higgins
  19. Jaxson Dart
  20. Pat Bryant
  21. Elic Ayomanor
  22. Mason Taylor
  23. Jalen Royals
  24. Shedeur Sanders
  25. Terrance Ferguson
  26. Kyle Williams
  27. Bhayshul Tuten
  28. Jaylin Noel
  29. Elijah Arroyo
  30. Tyler Shough
  31. Cam Skattebo
  32. Jalen Milroe
  33. Devin Neal
  34. Harold Fannin Jr.
  35. Dylan Sampson
  36. Will Howard
  37. Tory Horton
  38. Brashard Smith
  39. Isaac TeSlaa
  40. Arian Smith
  41. Dillon Gabriel
  42. Savion Williams
  43. Tai Felton
  44. DJ Giddens
  45. Kyle Monangai
  46. Dont'e Thornton
  47. Chimere Dike
  48. Gunnar Helm
  49. Oronde Gadsen II
  50. Jimmy Horn Jr.
Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

Edited by Adam Hulse
