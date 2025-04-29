Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Ashton Jeanty clearly tops the list

The upcoming Fantasy Football season for Dynasty leagues just hit a crucial point with the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. Rookies have now landed with their new teams and it's time to start anaylzing their overall values. Their expected roles combined with their general skillsets both play major roles in their projections.
A player with more talent doesn't always have more value in fantasy football as their place on the dpeth chart and situation surrounding their offense heavily contribute to their potential production. Rookies with clear paths to starting roles or significant playing time are generally more attractive in Dynasty leagues than those buried behind established veterans.
The 2025 fantasy football season has a clear rookie leader at the top of the rnakings in Ashton Jeanty. He was widely considered the best available running back prior to the draft and he also landed in an ideal situation for his potential fantasy value. The Las Vegas Raiders were without a true starting running back, so Jeanty should immediately slide into that role.
First-overall pick this year Cam Ward is also the top-ranked rookie quarterback for Dynasty Fantasy Football this season. Of all the players drafted in his position, he's the only one with a clear path to the starting job right now. The Tennessee Titans may even elect to make him their starter for Week 1, but even if they don't, it won't be long before he gets his opportunity.
Some potential sleepers this year include RJ Harvey and Jack Bech due to their situational outlooks. Both of them have a realistic opportunity to be day-one starters on teams that have major holes at their positions. Here's where they and the rest of this year's rookie class currently stand among the rookie rankings for Dynasty leagues this season.
Dynatsy Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings
- Ashton Jeanty
- Quinshon Judkins
- Tetairoa McMillan
- Omarion Hampton
- Travis Hunter
- Kaleb Johnson
- Matthew Golden
- RJ Harvey
- Tyler Warren
- TreVeyon Henderson
- Cam Ward
- Emeka Egbuka
- Jack Bech
- Tre Harris
- Colston Loveland
- Luther Burden III
- Jaydon Blue
- Jayden Higgins
- Jaxson Dart
- Pat Bryant
- Elic Ayomanor
- Mason Taylor
- Jalen Royals
- Shedeur Sanders
- Terrance Ferguson
- Kyle Williams
- Bhayshul Tuten
- Jaylin Noel
- Elijah Arroyo
- Tyler Shough
- Cam Skattebo
- Jalen Milroe
- Devin Neal
- Harold Fannin Jr.
- Dylan Sampson
- Will Howard
- Tory Horton
- Brashard Smith
- Isaac TeSlaa
- Arian Smith
- Dillon Gabriel
- Savion Williams
- Tai Felton
- DJ Giddens
- Kyle Monangai
- Dont'e Thornton
- Chimere Dike
- Gunnar Helm
- Oronde Gadsen II
- Jimmy Horn Jr.
