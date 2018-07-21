Fantasy Football: Hot Take Predictions for Every AFC South Team

Lamar Miller will be a Top 15 Running Back

‘Hot Take:

Noun

a piece of commentary, typically produced quickly in response to a recent event, whose primary purpose is to attract attention.’

It’s hot take season in the world of NFL journalism. Everyone has an opinion on each team. Some are good, some are bad, some are right, and some are wrong.

Here, I take a look at each team and talk about a prediction I think may come to fruition. Many will disagree with me, some will agree. Have a read about these four teams and come to your own conclusion.

#1 Houston Texans

I know, gross isn’t it. I can’t believe I’m saying it myself, but let's have a look into this ludicrous statement. Miller has struggled to perform consistently over the past few seasons.

He has a few good games, but unfortunately, they are becoming more and more sparse. I think that is all about to change. Firstly, Miller is the guaranteed starter at the position for the start of the season.

His main competition, D’onta Foreman is still recovering from his horrible Achilles injury that he suffered last season.

Foreman is Miller’s heir apparent, but I think he may have to wait another season. Other Running Backs who have had the same injury struggle to get back to their usual form, speed and acceleration until two years post operation. He may even be starting this season on the PUP list (Physically Unable to Perform).

That leaves Alfred Blue as the only competition to start the season. Miller is by far the more talented back, although Blue did start taking snaps away from him towards the end of last season. Still, the job is Miller’s to lose.

My next point is who he will be playing with at Quarterback.

He has had to endure playing with Brock Osweiler and Tom Savage, meaning defences have stacked boxes against him. Deshaun Watson is now the starter in Houston and he was unbelievable in his rookie year until it was ended prematurely due to a torn ACL.

With Watson under centre, Miller had outings of 29 and 22 points, totalling 104 points in 7 games. That averages out at 14.8 points per game. If you project Miller to have that same average over a 16 game period, he would have finished with 237.7 points, which would have had him ranked as RUNNING BACK 8 ON THE SEASON. That’s ahead of players such as Leonard Fournette, Jordan Howard and Christian McCaffrey. I rest my case. Lamar Miller will be a Top 15 Running Back