Fantasy Football: Hot Take Predictions for Every AFC West Team

Denver Broncos sign quarterback Case Keenum

Hot Take:

Noun

a piece of commentary, typically produced quickly in response to a recent event, whose primary purpose is to attract attention.’

It’s hot take season in the world of NFL journalism. Everyone has an opinion on each team. Some are good, some are bad, some are right, and some are wrong. Here, I take a look at each team and talk about a prediction I think may come to fruition. Many will disagree with me, some will agree. Have a read about these four teams and come to your own conclusion.

#1 Denver Broncos

Case Keenum will improve on his QB14 finish from last season.

Most people think Case Keenum’s superb 2017 was just a flash in the pan and its easy to see why. In Keenum’s career up until last season, he hadn’t thrown for more than 9 TDs in a single season, with his best completion percentage being 60.9 in 2016.

In 2017, Keenum surpassed all expectations when he was called upon after an injury to Sam Bradford. Keenum finished the year with a 67.7 completion percentage as well as marking career highs in passing yards with 3547, 22 TDs and just 7 INTs. His play earned him a two year deal in Denver, where he will be John Elway’s guy for at least a couple of seasons.

So why do I think he can better his impressive form from last year? I think he will continue to perform at a high standard because of the weapons he has around him. Last year his success was down to his connection he had with Adam Thielen, as well as Rudolph and Diggs. This year he has two seasoned veterans in the WR corps, in Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

Thomas had a down year in 2017 due to mediocre Quarterback play. He is usually a lock for 1000 yards receiving at least. Sanders also struggled in 2017, mainly due to injuries and the same QB woes. These two veterans should up their game again this year, and if not, they will be pushed hard by two exciting new rookies that the Broncos drafted this year.

Courtland Sutton, who many regarded as the best Wide Receiver in the draft, is likely to start for the Broncos in three-wide sets. The Broncos also drafted Daesean Hamilton, who is another great prospect for the future.

At Tight End, Keenum will have another exciting prospect in Jake Butt, who lost his rookie campaign to a torn ACL. Butt will be a welcome addition to the TE attack, with his size and good hands providing Keenum with another dependable option, just like Kyle Rudolph did last year.

Keenum was aided by a strong running back trio last year in Dalvin Cook, Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon. The Broncos RB room has lost CJ Anderson this offseason but managed to replace him through the draft with Royce Freeman out of Oregon.

Freeman, who is likely to beat out Devontae Booker for the lead role in this backfield, has the chance to become somewhat of the safety blanket for Keenum, who completed 85 passes to his running backs last season. All in all, I think Case Keenum has the weapons to succeed in Denver and continues his upward career trend, surprising us all again in 2018.