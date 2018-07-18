Fantasy Football: Hot Take Predictions for Every NFC South Team

Matt Ryan will be in the running for league MVP again

‘Hot Take:

Noun

A piece of commentary, typically produced quickly in response to a recent event, whose primary purpose is to attract attention.’

It’s a hot take season in the world of NFL journalism. Everyone has an opinion on each team. Some are good, some are bad, some are right, and some are wrong.

Here, I take a look at each team and talk about a prediction I think may come to fruition. Many will disagree with me, some will agree. Have a read about these 4 teams and come to your own conclusion.

#1 Atlanta Falcons

Now hear me out before you come at me with ‘Ryan was garbage last year’ and ‘Sarkisian can’t call a good play to save his life’.

I know last year was a huge comedown from the stratospheric highs of his 2016 season, where he took home the league MVP award. Kyle Shanahan, who called the plays during their run to the SuperBowl has since moved on to pastures new and has been replaced by Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian struggled to get the offence firing on all cylinders last season, with questionable play calls and some poor play resulting in the Falcons recording 800 fewer offensive yards and 27 fewer TDs.

This season, Ryan has a new toy in rookie Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley. He will play outside, opposite elite WR Julio Jones, who has to be down to score a lot more touchdowns than the meagre three he achieved last season.

Those two will be accompanied by Mohammed Sanu as well as Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman from the backfield. With another year working together, I see this offence progressing back to being one of the most feared in the NFL.

