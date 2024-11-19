Fantasy Football IDP Rankings for Week 12 feat. Ernest Jones, Budda Baker, Zack Baun

IDP leagues require managers to use defensive players in their weekly fantasy football lineups rather than just an entire NFL team's defense. They rack up fantasy points like offensive players do and with mostly the same scoring format as DST leagues, with the addition of tackles as an additional stat category.

Here are some of the best ones to target in Week 12 of the 2024 season.

Fantasy Football Week 12 IDP rankings

#1 - Fred Warner

Fred Warner is one of the most reliable defenders in fantasy football. He has finished among the top 15 linebackers in five of the past seasons and currently ranks as the overall LB7 so far this year.

#2 - Zack Baun

Zack Baun is having a breakout 2024 fantasy football season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He currently ranks as the overall LB1 this year and has finished as the LB7 or better in each of his past four games.

#3 - Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith has ranked as the LB9 or better in each of his six completed NFL seasons so far. He is on his way to doing so again this year as he currently ranks as the LB3 overall.

#4 - Robert Spillane

Robert Spillane turned in a career-best LB13 finish last year and has been even better this season as the overall LB4 so far. He has done so by ranking among the top 14 weekly linebackers in half of his 10 games.

#5 - Ernest Jones

Ernest Jones has taken a step forward in fantasy football since joining the Seattle Seahawks. He has finished as the weekly LB16 or better in all three of his games with his new team.

#6 - Zaire Franklin

Zaire Franklin is having another solid fantasy football season as the overall LB6 so far. He also gets a boost to his fantasy value in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions' run-first offense.

#7 - Budda Baker

Budda Baker has been incredible during the 2024 fantasy football season with the Arizona Cardinals. He is currently the highest-scoring defensive back this year and has finished as the weekly DB14 or better in seven of his 10 games.

#8 - Brian Branch

Brian Branch has finished among the top 10 weekly defensive backs six times this year but has failed to do so in three of his past four games. He will look to get back on track in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

#9 - Nick Cross

Nick Cross turned in a disappointing DB45 finish last week but still ranks as the overall DB2 this year. His two games before that were finishes of DB5 and DB7, so he is an ideal bounce-back candidate this week.

#10 - Jordyn Brooks

Jordyn Brooks has exceeded 10 fantasy points just five times this year, but four of those have come in his past five games. He is trending in the right direction and has a bright outlook against the New England Patriots this week.

#11 - Kyle Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton has finished among the top 15 weekly defensive backs in seven of his past nine games and 81 total tackles this year. This makes him an attractive target in Week 12 fantasy football against the Los Angeles Chargers' run-first offense.

#12 - TJ Watt

TJ Watt has totaled 7.5 sacks in his nine games this season and has a strong chance of getting another in Week 12. The Cleveland Browns are allowing the third-most sacks per game this year, giving Watt an ideal matchup this week.

#13 - Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner is having another solid year in fantasy football, as he always has during his career. He has finished among the top 10 overall linebackers in each of the past eight years and currently ranks as the overall LB12 this season.

#14 - Daiyan Henley

Daiyan Henley is having a solid 2024 fantasy football season, finishing among the top 10 weekly linebackers three times. Two of those have come in his past three games and he gets a favorable Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens' run-heavy approach.

#15 - Nakobe Dean

Nakobe Dean has been inconsistent during the 2024 fantasy football season, but he is on his best stretch recently. He has finished among the top 15 weekly linebackers three times in his past five games.

#16 - DeMarvion Overshown

#17 - Josey Jewell

#18 - Jack Campbell

#19 - Azeez Al-Shaair

#20 - Julian Love

#21 - Maxx Crosby

#22 - EJ Speed

#23 - Myles Garrett

#24 - TJ Edwards

#25 - Bobby Okereke

#26 - Micah Parsons

#27 - Frankie Luvu

#28 - Blake Cashman

#29 - Kyzir White

#30 - Quay Walker

#31 - Antoine Winfield Jr.

#32 - Patrick Queen

#33 - Nick Bolton

#34 - Jordan Hicks

#35 - Nick Bosa

#36 - Cody Barton

#37 - Tremaine Edmunds

#38 - DeShon Elliot

#39 - Kevin Byard III

#40 - Lavonte David

#41 - Trevin Wallace

#42 - Derwin James

#43 - Trenton Simpson

#44 - Divine Deablo

#45 - Drue Tranquill

#46 - Brian Burns

#47 - Jalen Pitre

#48 - Ivan Pace Jr.

#49 - Justin Strnad

#50 - Kenneth Murray Jr.

