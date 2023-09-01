Fantasy Football injury outlook: Should you draft Cooper Kupp, George Kittle, or Dalvin Cook ahead of Week 1?

Cooper Kupp, George Kittle, and Dalvin Cook are all viable prospects that could help your fantasy football team win. Kupp had 812 yards and six touchdowns, even if he played only nine games last year. Meanwhile, Kittle had a career-high 11 receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Cook may have switched teams, but he is coming off his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season (1,173) with eight touchdowns. While they are good targets for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, their injuries may lead some fantasy fanatics to hit the brakes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cooper Kupp, George Kittle, and Dalvin Cook are limited for Week 1

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

These three players can dominate the opposition when healthy. Unfortunately, they are all dealing with respective injuries. Per Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp remains day-to-day following a complication with his hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, George Kittle is dealing with a groin injury that has bothered him for a while. An injury to the same body part forced him to miss two games last season. San Francisco 49ers general manager expressed concern about Kittle’s lingering injury, hoping he’ll get through another physical setback in 2023.

Conversely, Dalvin Cook hasn’t suffered new injuries lately. However, he is still recovering from a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery. Therefore, the New York Jets are taking it easy on him in preparation for their Monday Night Football encounter with the Buffalo Bills.

Their injuries make it difficult for fantasy football enthusiasts to select the player who will deliver the most points. But, despite the physical concerns, drafting any of them will be beneficial in the long run. After all, no one loses a fantasy football season in Week 1.

They may not suit up for opening week, but you’ll have an explosive asset for 16 more games. Yet, if all of them are 100 healthy, you must prioritize drafting one player among Cooper Kupp, George Kittle, and Dalvin Cook.

Why draft Cooper Kupp over George Kittle and Dalvin Cook?

Though injured, Cooper Kupp still yields the best fantasy football value out of these three players for several reasons. First, Kupp will get his yards because he is the primary target in the Rams’ passing attack. Quarterback Matthew Stafford will look for him in every play because their wide receiver corps is shallow.

Second, the Rams will face their division rivals, Seattle Seahawks, in Week 1. Seattle finished 13th in passing yards allowed and 25th in points allowed per game last season. Kupp also has the speed and the veteran smarts to beat cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon.

Third, George Kittle doesn’t rack up yards like Travis Kelce. While he had double-digit touchdown catches last year, he only collected 765 receiving yards in 15 games. The 49ers primarily use him as a blocking tight end to manifest Kyle Shanahan’s zone-running scheme through Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel.

Finally, Dalvin Cook must share snaps with Breece Hall in the Jets backfield. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will also distribute the ball to wideouts Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Garrett Wilson. His Week 1 prospects aren’t looking good either because the Bills ranked fifth in rushing yards allowed last season.

While you can’t go wrong with any of them, Cooper Kupp is the best choice among these three Pro Bowl players, considering the factors above.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆