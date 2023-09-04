Fantasy Football injury updates: Exploring status of Joe Burrow and George Kittle for Week 1

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a calf strain during the training camp, and he was sidelined for a long period. Many believed that Burrow could miss multiple weeks of the regular season.

However, that isn't the case as he returned to practice this past week. In this article, we will discuss Burrow's injury and also George Kittle, who has dealt with a groin injury throughout the training camp.

Joe Burrow fantasy outlook for Week 1

Joe Burrow: Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

As per Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, Burrow is considered day-to-day and isn't declared to start in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. However, there is optimism around the franchise that the quarterback will play in the season opener.

Without Burrow, it will be difficult for them to defeat the Browns, which is why the franchise quarterback pushed hard to return on time to prepare for the big game.

Joe Burrow currently has a very poor record vs. the Browns, as he is 1-4 against them in his career. With Deshaun Watson expected to be better, it will be a challenging game for the Bengals.

As for the people who have Burrow on their fantasy football teams, they should be happy as he will likely start in Week 1 barring any late setbacks. Last season, Burrow had a passer rating of 100.8 with 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games.

George Kittle fantasy outlook for Week 1

George Kittle: Los Angeles Chargers v San Francisco 49ers

Throughout this year's training camp, George Kittle has dealt with a groin injury. With only a few days left for the season opener, Kittle is still not practicing with the team.

This is a worrying sign for the 49ers and all the people who have him on their fantasy football teams. Kittle will probably miss the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, and so far there hasn't been positive news around him.

Kittle is often considered as the second-best tight end in the NFL, and people aggressively drafted him due to his excellent output with Brock Purdy. This groin issue can certainly hurt many fantasy football players because Kittle has been known for missing multiple games every season due to injuries.

