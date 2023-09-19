Davante Adams injury update: Latest on Raiders WR for fantasy football Week 3 

Davante Adams has become an integral part of the Las Vegas Raiders offense and the wideout is also a very popular pick among fantasy football fans.

However, some fantasy managers are pondering over whether to start Adams in Week 3. The receiver took a nasty hit to the head in the Raiders' Week 2 defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, which is giving many pause.

Davante Adams' injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams

Adams was evaluated for a concussion on Monday and his reports came back normal.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels also spoke to reporters and said that his wideout was "good" after a hefty collision during the game at the weekend.

This is a green light for fantasy fans, and barring any setbacks, Adams will play in Week 3.

What happened to Davante Adams?

Adams took a hit he took to the side of his head in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. The Raiders receiver was running a deep route to attempt a catch from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

However, Buffalo cornerback Cam Lewis broke up the pass, before safety Taylor Rapp barged into Adams from the side with a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Expand Tweet

Adams was initially evaluated by the Raiders staff in the blue tent before he headed back to the team's locker room. He did not return for the remainder of the match as Las Vegas fell to a 38-10 defeat.

Adams had six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown before he left the game.

When will Davante Adams return?

As of Tuesday, Adams is listed as active on the Raiders roster. The six-time Pro Bowler is expected to take part in the team practice this week and he should be available for Las Vegas' Week 3 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 24.

If Adams remains fit during the week, you should pick him in your fantasy team. The receiver looked sharp against the Bills and has seemingly formed a strong partnership with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Adams could get you a good haul of fantasy points against the Steelers, who have struggled with their defensive game this season.