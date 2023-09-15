Fantasy football injury updates: Latest on Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte

Kayshon Boutte struggled in his NFL debut for the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the 2023 season. The wideout was on the field for 55 offensive snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles but did not register any catches despite being targeted four times.

Nonetheless, some fantasy football managers are still pondering whether to start Boutte in Week 2, when the Patriots host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Boutte has an injury concern, which presents a further dilemma.

Kayshon Boutte injury update

As per reports from ESPN, Kayshon Boutte was limited in practice for the Patriots on Thursday. Although the player's hamstring injury might be a concern for Week 2, he looked in good spirits during training.

While this was the second straight day Boutte was limited in training, this may have been mostly the Patriots being cautious with him. He may be able to play on Sunday, but his snap count could be a concern.

There has not been any official word on the severity of the injury, and his game status is unspecified.

What happened to Kayshon Boutte?

Boutte has been listed as 'questionable' for New England's Week 2 clash against the Dolphins. The receiver reportedly picked up a hamstring injury in training earlier this week.

The Patriots selected Boutte in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft, and the team has high expectations for the receiver in his rookie season.

When will Kayshon Boutte return?

Boutte's hamstring injury isn't considered too severe, as he has been practicing albeit limited. There is a possibility that he could be available for New England's clash against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

However, there have been no confirmed reports yet on whether Boutte will play this weekend. The Patriots are expected to confirm the player's status on Saturday.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will need a few more options apart from JuJu Smith-Schuster if he wants to guide his team to their first win of the season on Sunday. If Boutte can't feature against Miami due to his injury, Demario Douglas could be given the nod to start against the Dolphins.

Douglas looked impressive against the Eagles, catching four passes for 40 yards. The rookie will be eager to make the most of his opportunity if he gets the chance to prove his worth against Miami.