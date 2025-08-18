Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings 2025: Breakouts, Sleepers, Where to draft Brandon Aubrey, Cameron Dicker and more

The 2025 fantasy football season is rapidly approaching and all managers should be preparing their draft strategies for the coming weeks. Kickers often get overlooked in many leagues, which creates an opportunity to gain a bit of an edge on the rest of a league. Their weekly scores count just as much as any other position, so here are some of the best options this year.
Sleeper kickers in 2025 fantasy football drafts
Many fantasy football managers are likely aware of some of the best kickers to target in their drafts. This includes Brandon Aubrey, who has finished as the K1 in each of his first two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys so far. He is clearly the top option again this season.
Other mainstays towards the top of the kicker rankings include Harrison Butker and Chris Boswell, who have consistently proven to be productive during the NFL careers so far. Evan McPherson and Tyler Bass also offer plenty of reliability due to playing in high-scoring offenses that generate a ton of scoring opportunities.
Sometimes the best draft strategy for kickers is to find potential sleepers. Cameron Dicker is an excellent choice for the 2025 fantasy football season after finishing as the K8 and K3 in his past two campaigns. He made 39 field goals for the Los Angeles Chargers last season and ranked fourth in NFL in conversion percentage, so his efficiency is attractive.
Tyler Loop and Daniel Carlson are two other potential sleepers to consider this season. Loop is replacing Justin Tucker for the Baltimore Ravens this year, which gives him intriguing upside. Tucker finished as the K11 or better in each of his 11 seasons before being released during the offseason.
Carlson is an interestiung situation with the Las Vegas Raiders this year after they made significant upgrades during the offseason, including Geno Smith as their new quarterback. They will theoretically have a better offense, which should benefit Carlson's fantasy value. He has also finished as the K10 or better in four of the past five years, so the upside is clearly there.
Here's where they and the rest of the kickers currently land in the 2025 fantasy football rankings.
Fantasy Football kicker rankings for 2025 season
- Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
- Jake Bates, Detroit Lions
- Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
- Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers
- Will Lutz, Denver Broncos
- Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans
- Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills
- Tyler Loop, Baltimore Ravens
- Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders
- Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals
- Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons
- Matt Gay, Washington Commanders
- Joshua Karty, Los Angeles Rams
- Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles
- Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
- Jake Moody, San Francisco 49ers
- Brandon McManus, Green Bay Packers
- Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings
- Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Graham Gano, New York Giants
- Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears
- Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins
- Nick Folk, New York Jets
- Blake Grupe, New Orleans Saints
- Joey Slye, Tennessee Titans
- Chad Ryland, Arizona Cardinals
- Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts
- Dustin Hopkins, Cleveland Browns
- Matthew Wright, Carolina Panthers
- Andy Borregales, New England Patriots
