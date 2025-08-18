  • home icon
Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings 2025: Breakouts, Sleepers, Where to draft Brandon Aubrey, Cameron Dicker and more

By Adam Hulse
Published Aug 18, 2025 14:34 GMT
The 2025 fantasy football season is rapidly approaching and all managers should be preparing their draft strategies for the coming weeks. Kickers often get overlooked in many leagues, which creates an opportunity to gain a bit of an edge on the rest of a league. Their weekly scores count just as much as any other position, so here are some of the best options this year.

Sleeper kickers in 2025 fantasy football drafts

Cameron Dicker
Cameron Dicker

Many fantasy football managers are likely aware of some of the best kickers to target in their drafts. This includes Brandon Aubrey, who has finished as the K1 in each of his first two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys so far. He is clearly the top option again this season.

Other mainstays towards the top of the kicker rankings include Harrison Butker and Chris Boswell, who have consistently proven to be productive during the NFL careers so far. Evan McPherson and Tyler Bass also offer plenty of reliability due to playing in high-scoring offenses that generate a ton of scoring opportunities.

Sometimes the best draft strategy for kickers is to find potential sleepers. Cameron Dicker is an excellent choice for the 2025 fantasy football season after finishing as the K8 and K3 in his past two campaigns. He made 39 field goals for the Los Angeles Chargers last season and ranked fourth in NFL in conversion percentage, so his efficiency is attractive.

Tyler Loop and Daniel Carlson are two other potential sleepers to consider this season. Loop is replacing Justin Tucker for the Baltimore Ravens this year, which gives him intriguing upside. Tucker finished as the K11 or better in each of his 11 seasons before being released during the offseason.

Carlson is an interestiung situation with the Las Vegas Raiders this year after they made significant upgrades during the offseason, including Geno Smith as their new quarterback. They will theoretically have a better offense, which should benefit Carlson's fantasy value. He has also finished as the K10 or better in four of the past five years, so the upside is clearly there.

Here's where they and the rest of the kickers currently land in the 2025 fantasy football rankings.

Fantasy Football kicker rankings for 2025 season

Brandon Aubrey
Brandon Aubrey
  1. Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
  2. Jake Bates, Detroit Lions
  3. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
  4. Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers
  5. Will Lutz, Denver Broncos
  6. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
  7. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans
  8. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills
  9. Tyler Loop, Baltimore Ravens
  10. Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  11. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders
  12. Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals
  13. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons
  14. Matt Gay, Washington Commanders
  15. Joshua Karty, Los Angeles Rams
  16. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles
  17. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
  18. Jake Moody, San Francisco 49ers
  19. Brandon McManus, Green Bay Packers
  20. Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings
  21. Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars
  22. Graham Gano, New York Giants
  23. Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears
  24. Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins
  25. Nick Folk, New York Jets
  26. Blake Grupe, New Orleans Saints
  27. Joey Slye, Tennessee Titans
  28. Chad Ryland, Arizona Cardinals
  29. Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts
  30. Dustin Hopkins, Cleveland Browns
  31. Matthew Wright, Carolina Panthers
  32. Andy Borregales, New England Patriots
Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

More from Sportskeeda
