5 DFS Running Back picks for Week 9 ft. Najee Harris

DFS running backs (like Najee Harris) and quarterbacks are more stable fantasy positions compared to wide receivers and tight ends. The standard deviation at the running back position is not as wild as the latter two positions. For Week 9, we have 5 picks for your DFS slate this weekend.

5 Week 9 DFS picks for running back ft. Najee Harris

#1 - RB Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

Even with QB Aaron Rodgers not playing, Aaron Jones is still involved in the offense. While he is a bit touchdown dependent, his work in the passing game keeps him in the RB1 discussion. Backup AJ Dillon had a tale of two weeks with last week being the better half. Dillon’s DFS fantasy prospects are too inconsistent to consider.

For Week 9, with Rodgers out due to being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, Aaron Jones will get an uptick in usage. Look for the Packers to run more, and backup QB Jordan Love will utilize Jones as his safety valve.

#2 - RB Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Najee Harris is the king of volume, and for DFS and fantasy football purposes, it’s good to be the king. This week against the Chicago Bears, look for Harris to have room to run against a defense that’s given up exactly 1,000 yards in 8 games this season along with 4.5 yards per carry. Of course, Najee Harris's passing work keeps him one of the top options at running back in DFS.

*Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers play on Monday Night, so make sure you select an extended slate on DFS that includes MNF or target Harris as your captain or include in your lineups if you join any single game showdowns on DraftKing and FanDuel.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Steelers RB Najee Harris named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month.



October stats: 4 TDs, 356 yards rushing, 124 yards receiving, 120 average scrimmage yards/game Steelers RB Najee Harris named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month. October stats: 4 TDs, 356 yards rushing, 124 yards receiving, 120 average scrimmage yards/game

#3 - RB Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs ran well and had 3 catches (68 yards from scrimmage with a score) before a chest contusion knocked him out early of Week 7’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Backup RB Kenyan Drake took over and also performed well. Coming off the bye, Josh Jacobs could be a low-targeted (i.e., low ownership) DFS RB that will do well against the New York Giants’ run defense.

#4 - RB Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins

For Week 9, you can't do better than Myles Gaskin. The Miami Dolphins RB is facing a Houston, Texas run defense that is last in the league in yards given up, and TDs given up to RBs. The Dolphins are not a good running team, but Gaskin still leads the running back room and more importantly he gets work in the passing game as well.

For a cheap option, especially in GPP DFS tournaments, Gaskin is a decent play.

#5 - RB Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles

Many expected RB Kenneth Gainwell to fill the spot for RB Miles Sanders when Sanders was injured. Instead, Boston Scott (and Jordan Howard) both ran the ball 12 times apiece and both also scored 2 touchdowns each. Miles Sanders was watching the game like, “Really? Run the ball 46 times the week I am out, eh?

Against the Los Angeles Chargers this week, expect Scott to lead the backfield in work on early downs. And although he had 0 targets last week, Scott is capable of doing work in the passing game as well.

Edited by Henno van Deventer