Fantasy Football Week 10: 3 replacements for RB Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb’s fantasy value might be zero this weekend if he is held out of the game due to testing positive for COVID-19. Chubb is vaccinated, however, so the hurdles to clear before he can play are a lot less cumbersome than it would be for unvaccinated players. That being said, the first rule of fantasy football is to never invite your brother-in-law to play in your home league. The second rule is to always be prepared.

Fantasy managers who may need a last minute replacement for Nick Chubb do still have some options for Week 10.

Fantasy football requirements: 3 replacement players for Nick Chubb

#1 - D’Ernest Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns

Fantasy managers needing to replace Chubb have to look no further than his real-life backup, D’Ernest Johnson. If for some reason Chubb cannot go this week against the New England Patriots, Johnson is worth a flex spot. Although the Patriots’ run defense is stout, Johnson will have every opportunity this week to replicate his 146 yards on 22 carries that he had against the Denver Broncos in Week 7.

#2 - Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Howard is like that college dude that keeps showing up at your high school party. He’s a bit too old for the high school crowd, but he produces beer so you cannot ignore him. Howard is that dude for the Philadelphia Eagles. Without RB Miles Sanders, the Eagles have turned to Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell, and now Jordan Howard. Howard does have 128 yards on 29 carries through two games so far and has 3 rushing touchdowns to his name. Any Nick Chubb owner in a fantasy pickle can certainly scoop up Howard off the FA list for a spot start this week.

#3 - Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills simply do not run the ball enough or efficiently enough to support an RB1 for fantasy purposes. That being said, with Zack Moss at risk of missing this week’s game due to a concussion, Singletary could see the lion’s share of carries for the Bills as they try to bounce back from an ugly loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The New York Jets’ run defense leaves a lot to be desired, so Singletary could smash for fantasy managers needing an emergency flex play with Nick Chubb potentially sitting Week 10 out.

Edited by Henno van Deventer