The NFL regular season draws to an end, and the fantasy season wraps up in the next couple of weeks for most leagues. Meanwhile, owners are scrambling for tips and safe plays in order to advance in the playoffs or secure a championship trophy.

While there are no more (scheduled) bye weeks left in the NFL season, fantasy players might be looking hard at some Patriots and Dolphins to start this week if their roster dictates such a move. Let’s take a closer look at a couple of players who should start, and who should sit from this game.

Patriots at Dolphins Fantasy Football

Start ‘Em

Patriots RB Damien Harris

New England’s struggles in the passing game have been well chronicled, and at this point in the season, it’s unlikely that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels turns away from what the team does best; run the football.

The Patriots have run for the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL, and a big reason why has been the emergence of second-year back Damien Harris. In the ten games he’s played this season, Harris has logged double-digit rushing attempts in all but one of those contests. He’s also led the team in rushing attempts in each of the last eight games, so he’s a safe bet to continue handling bell-cow duties.

Dolphins D/ST

As touched on above, the Patriots figure to play this game conservatively, but when they do decide to air things out, the Miami secondary will be ready and waiting to make a play on the football. CB Xavien Howard leads the league in interceptions and remarkably has at least one pick in each of the last five games.

Advertisement

Patriots QB Cam Newton has a total of 10 interceptions thrown so far this season, compared to only 5 touchdowns, so it seems like a decent bet that he’ll give the Dolphins a chance to come down with a couple of errant passes.

Most INT first 53 career games:

(Last 30 seasons)



Xavien Howard (21)

Ed Reed (21)@Iamxavienhoward | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/kiP0QzLKd6 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 13, 2020

Sit ‘Em

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Bill Belichick’s resume against rookie quarterbacks has been well-publicized, and while Tagovailoa has had an impressive recent stretch of games, the smart decision here is not to tempt fate with a large sample size of data working in the Patriots favor. Additionally, the rookie signal caller has some banged up weapons on the outside, with WR DeVante Parker, WR Jakeem Grant, and TE Mike Gesicki all nursing injuries.

When you factor in the health of Miami’s weapons and the brilliance of Bill Belichick, it makes sense to look elsewhere for fantasy fill ins at the QB position this week.

Advertisement

Patriots QB Cam Newton

Usually, betting on Newton’s rushing upside and ability to score touchdowns is something fantasy owners can feel pretty good about. After all, he has 11 rushing scores on the ground this season. But his volatility and the recent stretch of games have been a roller coaster ride for fantasy owners.

At this point in the fantasy playoffs, it would be a safer bet to ride with players who don’t have as low a floor as Newton. If he doesn’t get into the endzone with his legs against Miami, it’s hard to envision him having much success statistically on Sunday.