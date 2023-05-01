Create

Fantasy Football rookie QB rankings: Who comes out on top in 2023 NFL draft class?

By Adam Hulse
Modified May 01, 2023 18:28 GMT
Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson are two of the top NFL rookie QBs in Fantasy Football 2023
The Fantasy Football season really starts to heat back up at the conclusion of the NFL Draft each year. With all of the new rookies officially joining their NFL teams, fantasy players can form a better opinion about their outlook in the coming season. Projections are based on a wide number of factors, with the path to a starting role and team situation being among the most important.

This concept is especially true when ranking quarterbacks. Unlike most other positions where multiple players are used in an offensive scheme, every team, for the most part, uses just one quarterback. The depth chart for each team will significantly impact all positions when making rookie rankings for Fantasy Football, but none more so than the quarterbacks.

Now that the 2023 NFL Draft has officially concluded, it's time to take a closer look at the projections for the upcoming rookie quarterbacks. Three of them stand far above the rest for Fantasy Football purposes. Their likelihood of receiving immediate playing time is far greater than the rest of the rookie quarterbacks.

Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers, C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans, and Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts are the only three rookie quarterbacks immediately expected to be Week 1 starters for their NFL teams. This also makes them the three most valuable rookie quarterbacks in Fantasy Football, especially in season-long formats as opposed to Dynasty Leagues.

The following rankings take all factors into consideration, including rushing upside, which has proven to be extremely valuable for fantasy quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are recent examples of this. The rankings can be used for standard drafts in season-long leagues, but more importantly, for rookie drafts in Dynasty formats.

Dynasty Leagues provide fantasy players with much deeper bench slots, allowing them to stash players who may arise as impact players in later years. Developmental rookies can be useful in this format, but not as much in standard season-long leagues.

Fantasy Football rookie QB rankings for 2023 NFL season

Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson

Here are the top 15 NFL rookie quarterbacks for the 2023 Fantasy Football season:

  1. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
  2. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
  3. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
  4. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
  5. Stetson Bennett, Los Angeles Rams
  6. Clayton Tune, Arizona Cardinals
  7. Hendon Hooker, Detroit Lions
  8. Malik Cunningham, New England Patriots
  9. Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders
  10. Sean Clifford, Green Bay Packers
  11. Jaren Hall, Minnesota Vikings
  12. Jake Haener, New Orleans Saints
  13. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cleveland Browns
  14. Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles
  15. Max Duggan, Los Angeles Chargers

