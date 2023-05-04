Fantasy Football rookie TE rankings: Who comes out on top in 2023 NFL draft class?

Now that the 2023 NFL Draft has officially concluded, the fantasy football season is back in full swing. Most of the players that entered the draft as potential prospects have transformed into NFL rookies after landing with their new teams.

This gives a better perspective into their fantasy value, as every team provides a different situation for potential production.

The tight ends are some of the most polarizing players in all of fantasy football. They represent the most difficult position to navigate in terms of seeking consistent production for fantasy teams. Following the few elite options in the position, such as Travis Kelce and George Kittle, it's extremely difficult to find reliable weekly starters.

The 2023 NFL draft class can potentially give fantasy managers a much stronger field of options for the tight end position. The group of rookie tight ends this year is headlined by three players, Dalton Kincaid of the Buffalo Bills, Michael Mayer of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions.

Mayer and LaPorta are expected to be named Week 1 starters. The Raiders recently traded away Darren Waller to the New York Giants, while the Lions failed to replace T.J. Hockenson last year after trading him to the Minnesota Vikings. This gives Mayer and LaPorta a clear path to targets in the receiving game.

Kincaid is arguably the most talented rookie tight end and also joins a high-powered offense in Buffalo. While he clearly improves the Bills offense, he will need to compete with Dawson Knox for snaps. This could potentially hurt both of their values in fantasy football.

All of the above factors help determine where each tight end should be ranked. While the rankings can be useful in season-long leagues, they are extremely important for Dynasty formats.

Top tight ends in fantasy football from 2023 NFL Draft class

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills Luke Schoonmaker, Dallas Cowboys Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers Darnell Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers Zack Kuntz, New York Jets Josh Whyle, Tennessee Titans Will Mallory, Indianapolis Colts Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers Cameron Latu, San Francisco 49ers Payne Durham, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Davis Allen, Los Angeles Rams Brayden Willis, San Francisco 49ers

