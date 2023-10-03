Fantasy football Week 5: Should you trade Ja'Marr Chase? Evaluating fantasy outlook for Bengals WR

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has yet to live up to expectations in 2023, much like the entire Bengals offense.

Despite having superstars including Chase, Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon, the Bengals find themselves at 1-3 despite being considered a Super Bowl contender before the season.

Chase came into the season with as much hype as anyone other than Justin Jefferson, with him being drafted immediately after his former LSU teammate in second overall in most fantasy football leagues.

Despite this, through four weeks, Chase is WR21, having amassed just 57.6 points entering Week 5. This puts him behind the likes of Romeo Doubs and Tutu Atwell, guys you could snag in the latter rounds, or even through the waiver wire in your fantasy football leagues.

Why has Ja'Marr Chase struggled in fantasy football in 2023?

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase in Week 4

Ja'Marr Chase's and the Bengals' issues so far stem from the health of star quarterback Joe Burrow. Although he became the highest-paid player in NFL history before the season started, he entered 2023 nursing a calf strain suffered in training camp.

In Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow aggravated the same injury, and despite not missing time he's clearly not himself.

Burrow is QB31 heading into Week 5, which is way below his ability and previous fantasy performances. He's thrown for just two touchdowns versus two interceptions, while he'd already had eight touchdown passes through four weeks in 2022.

Ja'Marr Chase has 284 receiving yards on 29 targets but is yet to record a touchdown. Chase is clearly frustrated, as displayed by his postgame interview after a disappointing 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

Should you trade Ja'Marr Chase this week?

If you own Ja'Marr Chase in fantasy football in 2023, you'll be extremely disappointed with his output so far, especially after investing such high draft capital in him.

Chase enters Week 5 as WR21, but is now the time to cut ties with the superstar WR?

If you're looking to sell him right now, there's no way you'll recoup anywhere near the draft capital spent on him. You'd likely get a third-round player at best if you traded him today, due to his output and the health of his QB Joe Burrow.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he has no intention of benching Burrow as he continues to nurse his calf injury, which in turn could have negative implications for Chase's fantasy outlook.

The Bengals have had some tough matchups to start the year, but get a potentially easier one in Week 5 when they travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals. The Cardinals are seen by many as the NFL's weakest team, and if Burrow can continue to improve to full health, he should be in with a shot to vastly improve his season total of 284 yards.

If you are looking to move on from Chase, it seems wise to wait until after Week 5, as selling him after a potential high-scoring game would be a logical fantasy football move.

