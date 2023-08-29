Fantasy Football sleepers 2023: 10 sneaky players to target feat. Brock Purdy and Skyy Moore 

Everyone who plays fantasy football wants to hit on a sleeper pick late in their draft. The problem is, in this age of social media, it’s hard to find one that your buddies won’t know about either.

The better way to look at sleepers is by asking which players at suppressed ADP (average draft position) have the best chances at breaking out and outperforming that draft slot.

Looking at players with an ADP of 100 or higher (FantasyPros consensus rankings), here are my ten favorite players to crush their current ranking.

Fantasy Football sleeper prospects for 2023

#1 Samaje Perine – RB – Denver Broncos (ADP 105)

The Broncos will employ a duel backfield under new coach Sean Payton. Perine will help ease the burden on Javonte Williams who is returning from a knee injury. Perine excels as a pass-catching back and should command 40% of the carries. RB 2’s under Sean Payton in New Orleans averaged 11 touches per game.

#2 Zay Flowers – WR – Baltimore Ravens (ADP 112)

Just seeing this rookie with the ball in his hands gets me excited. He’s a big play waiting to happen, which is why the Ravens drafted him in the first round of the NFL Draft. On Baltimore’s new, uptempo offense, he could take over as the WR 1.

Odell Beckham is old. Rashod Bateman can’t stay healthy. Stop and smell the “Flowers” on draft day, and thank me later.

#3 Skyy Moore – WR – Kansas City Chiefs (ADP 122)

Think about this, a talented wideout playing with Patrick Mahomes. Do we need to say more? If you need more convincing, just know that Moore spent his summer in Texas working out with Mahomes.

He’s playing in two WR sets, and his target competition won’t scare anyone. Moore is the ideal WR 4 on fantasy rosters. All upside at a double-digit round cost.

#4 Jaylen Warren – RB – Pittsburgh Steelers (ADP 143)

If you’ve watched any Steelers preseason highlights, you’ve seen Jaylen Warren. He’s the guy who looks like a lightning bolt dancing across your screen.

I don’t see Warren taking the starting job away from Najee Harris, but I see him carving out a role in this offense. As someone who can bang between the tackles and run routes, his skill set fits with today’s NFL game.

If and when he gets his opportunities, you’ll be dancing in the streets, knowing Warren is on your roster.

#5 Brock Purdy – QB – San Francisco 49ers (ADP 159)

Purdy gets absolutely zero respect in fantasy circles. Coming off an elbow injury, it’s fair to worry about his health early in the year.

But as a 14th-round pick, it’s laughable that so many drafters are passing on Purdy.

Weeks 13-18 last year, Purdy was QB 9 in total fantasy points and averaged 18.1 points per week. That was better than Justin Herbert, Deshaun Watson, and some guy named Tom Brady during that stretch. Purdy threw multiple touchdowns in every regular season game he started.

If that isn’t good enough to be your backup QB, then I’m not sure what is.

#6 Nico Collins – WR – Houston Texans (ADP 166)

Someone has to catch the ball in Houston, and that someone is Nico Collins. Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud will lean on the tall wideout as his safety net when he drops back to pass.

During the preseason, Collins saw a 35% target share when Stroud was in the game. While some talk about a crowded Texans receiver room, none of the other players can match Collins’ size (6’4) at the outside WR position. He’s locked into a significant role.

#7 Luke Musgrave – TE – Green Bay Packers (ADP 187)

Rookie tight ends rarely produce for fantasy. Musgrave might be an exception to that rule. He saw a 24% target share from QB Jordan Love this preseason.

You might ask, “Is that good?” Yes, it is. During the Packers' third preseason game, Musgrave ran the second most routes with the starters, behind only Christian Watson. He will live in the middle of the field and vastly outperform his ADP.

#8 Jonathan Mingo – WR – Carolina Panthers (ADP 211)

I’m not buying the old-man Adam Thielen hype. Give me the 6’2, 225-pound stud from Mississippi. Speed, power, and contested catch ability all rolled into one package.

The Mingo upside bets you make in fantasy drafts lead to championships. Major potential for a breakout on a team desperate for someone to step forward. Easy name to call in the last round.

#9 Van Jefferson – WR – Los Angeles Rams (ADP 228)

Not every pass can go to Cooper Kupp. I’m gambling on Jefferson as one of my last picks because of two simple things. The Rams' defense will stink, and they’ll throw the ball a ton.

Jefferson won’t leave the field this season. He’s locked into a starting role that was vacated by Allen Robinson. I can easily see 60 catches and 900 yards. Perfect upside depth play for your bench.

#10 Sean Tucker – RB – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ADP 266)

While everyone is hyping Rachaad White as the Bucs starter, Tucker is stealing first-team reps already in practice. A former All-American at Syracuse, Tucker posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Orange.

He has a three-down skillset that already has Tampa coaches excited. By mid-season, I’m predicting Tucker will be splitting this backfield 50/50. You’re looking at a top-12 fantasy back if anything happens to White.

