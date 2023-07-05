Fantasy Football Sleepers 2023: Top 5 players to target for upcoming season

It's always important for Fantasy Football teams to select the right NFL superstars at the top of the draft. A bust pick in the first couple of rounds can potentially derail an entire fantasy season. While the right studs will almost always keep a fantasy team relevant and competitive, it's often the sleepers who determine the league's champion.

Finding high-upside sleeper picks in the mid-to-late rounds is one of the most valuable skills in Fantasy Football. The general goal of a sleeper pick is to find a player who significantly outperforms from where they are drafted. This essentially allows a team to get the production of a high-round player at the cost of a much later pick. When it works, it can transform a roster from good to elite.

Here are five NFL players who could be massive sleepers in 2023 Fantasy Football leagues.

#1 - Russell Wilson

Almost everyone is down on Russell Wilson this year after he turned in the worst production of his entire career last season. This gives him the opportunity to be a legitimate sleeper pick. The 2023 NFL season is a much different Fantasy Football situation for him in his second year with the Denver Broncos.

The biggest upgrade Wilson will receive is at head coach, going from first-timer Nathaniel Hackett to offensive genius Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints head coach helped Drew Brees consistently dominate as a passer. Russell Wilson now enters his favorable offensive system. Payton also came out of retirement and chose the Broncos, so he must believe in Wilson.

#2 - David Montgomery

The Detroit Lions already proved last season that they can support two running backs being strong Fantasy Football performers. D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams were each valuable fantasy assets. They will look to recreate their same dual success this season with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs and veteran David Montgomery.

There are a couple of things that make Montgomery a sleeper, despite being overlooked in most Fantasy Football drafts. While Gibbs is a promising rookie, all first-year players are always a gamble. This could help increase his touches.

He is also coming over from the Chicago Bears, one of the worst blocking teams in the NFL, to an improved Lions offensive line. If he can rush for 1,000 yards with the Bears, he has a ton of upside in a much better offensive situation.

#3 - Rashod Bateman

The Baltimore Ravens will enter the 2023 NFL season with a much different offense than Lamar Jackson has ever played in. They replaced offensive coordinator Greg Roman with Todd Monken. This means they will transition their focus from creative running to dynamic passing.

To support their new system, the Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. and drafted Zay Flowers. Despite the additions, Rashod Bateman quietly remains the No. 1 wide receiver on their depth chart. He is also the only starting receiver who has experience playing with Lamar Jackson. He has the makings of a huge 2023 Fanatsy Football sleeper.

#4 - Skyy Moore

The Kansas City Chiefs have consistently proven to be the most high-powered passing attack in the NFL since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback. Andy Reid's system has also demonstrated that it doesn't necessarily need elite wide receivers. It didn't regress at all last year, depite losing Tyreek Hill.

The 2023 NFL season will feature another group of receivers for Mahomes after Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster departed during free agency. A ton of Fantasy Football hype is building around the often-injured Kadarius Toney, but it could by Skyy Moore who emerges this year. He's formerly a highly-rated draft prospect and has an extremely dynamic skillset.

#5 - Sam LaPorta

The Detroit Lions have lacked a legitimate tight end since trading T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. This is why they focused on finding one in the 2023 NFL Draft. They may have found it in Sam LaPorta, a dynamic prospect in the most difficult Fantasy Football position to navigate.

LaPorta also has a chance at a huge role in their passing game. They lack depth beyond breakout star Amon-Ra St. Brown, especially with all of the questions around Jameson Williams. He's coming off a major injury and still has a six-game suspension to start the year. The door is open for LaPorta to make an immediate impact for Jared Goff.

