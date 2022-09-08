Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Week 1: Quarterback rankings

The 2022 NFL season is officially back, which also means the start of a brand new Fantasy Football season. Fantasy teams have been drafted ahead of the new campaign as all fantasy players work out their strategies. Everyone is attempting to gain an edge and win the league title.

It's always important to get off to a strong start in the Fantasy Football season, so a Week 1 win is big. The quarterbacks are some of the highest scoring fantasy players each campaign. While the few truly elite quarterbacks must start every week, strategy is important for the next tier of quarterbacks.

Here are three quarterbacks to target and three others to avoid in Week 1 based on their match-ups and projections.

Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks: Start 'Em

Derek Carr - Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr

Derek Carr quietly had a huge year during the 2021 NFL season, throwing for more than 4,800 yards. He is returning most of his offensive weapons this season and received a massive upgrade when the Las Vegas Raiders acquired Davante Adams this offseason.

Raider Nation Boston @RaiderNationBOS “I’m gonna say Derek Carr wins the NFL MVP” “I’m gonna say Derek Carr wins the NFL MVP” https://t.co/Itpb3AB9l3

Carr will get a favorbale Fantasy Football matchup in Week 1 when he takes on the Los Angeles Chargers in a potential shootout. The last time these two teams met was in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season. On that occasion they combined to score 67 points.

Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was one of the most productive quarterbacks during the 2021 NFL season. He threw 37 touchdown passes while recording 11 multi-touchdown games.

The Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. This could be a great sign for Prescott's value in Fantasy Football. He threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns in his lone match-up against them last year.

Trey Lance - San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears

San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance

Trey Lance will open the 2022 NFL season as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers after winning the job from Jimmy Garoppolo. While his lack of experience is a risk, Lance offers a ton of Fantasy Football upside.

Lance will add a new dynamic to the 49ers offense with his ability to run the ball from the quarterback position. He's an especially attractive target in Week 1 due to a favorable match-up against the Chicago Bears, one of the worst projected teams in the NFL.

Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks: Sit 'Em

Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford is a solid quarterback option for the 2022 Fantasy Football season, but he may be best avoided in Week 1. There are a couple of factors working against him to open the season.

Good Morning Football @gmfb



Stafford's new OC is a former play caller at ... Kentucky?



on Liam Coen, the man charged with getting the Kevin O'Connell left Matthew Stafford for Minnesota.Stafford's new OC is a former play caller at ... Kentucky? @PSchrags on Liam Coen, the man charged with getting the @RamsNFL offense back to soaring heights. Kevin O'Connell left Matthew Stafford for Minnesota. Stafford's new OC is a former play caller at ... Kentucky? @PSchrags on Liam Coen, the man charged with getting the @RamsNFL offense back to soaring heights. https://t.co/H5he5hpaqk

The Buffalo Bills were the top-ranked defense in the NFL during the 2021 season and could potentially be better this year after adding Von Miller. A tough matchup, combined with the fact that Stafford is playing through an elbow injury after having surgery, makes him a player to avoid this week.

Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is an interesting breakout candidate this year in Fantasy Football after a favorable offseason. The Miami Dolphins hired an offensive-minded head coach in Mike McDaniel while also acquiring superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

While Tagovailoa has offered upside as a speculative quarterback this season, Week 1 may not be the time to start him. The New England Patriots defense always presents a stiff challenge, especially when they've had so much time to prepare for the upcoming game.

Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

While Aaron Rodgers has been named the NFL MVP for the last two consecutive seasons, it's reasonable to expect a slow start to this campaign. He will face a new challenge this season after the Green Bay Packers traded his best weapon in Davante Adams.

The Packers failed to add a significant replacement for Adams, but instead opted to go with a committee approach. Rodgers may need some time to find chemistry within his new scheme, especially with Allen Lazard nursing an ankle injury.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks in Week 1

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

