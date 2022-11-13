Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Week 10: Kicker rankings

Fantasy Football requires a strategy when selecting which players to start each week of the NFL season. This includes kickers, though they are often an afterthought. They shouldn't be, as their fantasy score directly affects the outcome of a matchup. Optimizing the position each week is one way for certain fantasy managers to gain an advantage over the competition.

One of the best strategies for choosing a kicker each week in Fantasy Football is to target those who are highly efficient and are playing in an NFL game that could potentially be high-scoring. Combining these two factors, along with others, can help fantasy managers navigate the kicker position each week.

NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Kickers: Start 'Em

Jason Myers - Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks K Jason Myers

Jason Myers has been one of the most underrated kickers in Fantasy Football during the 2022 season. He is only rostered in about 75% of fantasy leagues, despite scoring the second-most fantasy points. He trails only Justin Tucker. Myers has also attempted the second-most kicks this season. He should see more opportunities in Week 10 in a potential shootout with the Buccaneers.

Daniel Carlson - Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts

Las Vegas Raiders K Daniel Carlson

Daniel Carlson has been one of the most reliable kickers during the 2022 Fantasy Football season. He is one of only four kickers averaging, at least, ten fantasy points per game. He has also made all of his field goal attempts this year. Carlson will look to keep it that way against the Colts.

Cairo Santos - Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears K Cairo Santos

Cairo Santos has also been perfect so far during the 2022 NFL season, successfully converting on all 13 field goal attempts. The issue is that he doesn't always get many opportunities in the Bears' relatively weak offense. Week 10 will likely be a different story against the Lions. They are the only team in the NFL allowing more than 30 points per game.

NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Kickers: Sit 'Em

Wil Lutz - New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints K Wil Lutz

Only three kickers have attempted more field goals than Wil Lutz during the 2022 NFL season. The issue is that he has missed five of those attempts, tied for the most missed field goals this year. He should be avoided in Week 10 against the Steelers on the road. The game will be played in one of the most historically difficult stadiums for kickers.

Brandon McManus - Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans

Denver Broncos K Brandon McManus

The Broncos' offense has struggled to score points during the 2022 season. This means Brandon McManus has fewer opportunities than usual to score. On top of that, he has already missed four field goals and two extra-point attempts. This is a really bad situation for any kicker in Fantasy Football.

Greg Joseph - Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills

Minnesota Vikings K Greg Joseph

Greg Joseph has been one of the most inefficient kickers during the 2022 Fantasy Football season. His five missed field goals are tied for the most this year, while his three missed extra-point attempts are the most in the NFL. The Bills have the top-ranked defense so far this year, so Joseph may not see many opportunities to score. This further lowers his value this week.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Kickers in NFL Week 10

Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders vs. indianapolis Colts Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Jake Elliot, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Cade York, Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

