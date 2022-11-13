Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Week 10: Quarterback rankings

Quarterbacks are often the highest scoring overall players during each Fantasy Football season. This makes it extremely important for fantasy managers to make sure their lineup each week is solidified in this position. The best strategy for doing so is to closely examine their weekly matchups and pick the best available quarterbacks accordingly.

Certain studs, such as Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, must start every week regardless of the matchup. But most other quarterbacks should be streamed in favorable weeks, being benched in more challenging ones when possible. Here are three to target and three others to avoid in Week 10 of the 2022 Fantasy Football season.

NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks: Start 'Em

Justin Fields - Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Justin Fields has exceeded 200 passing yards in just one game so far during the 2022 NFL season. This hasn't mattered for Fantasy Football as he has more than made for it with elite rushing statistics. He has eclipsed 45 rushing yards in seven consecutive games. This includes 178 rushing yards last week against the Miami Dolphins, setting a new NFL record for a quarterback.

Fields has finished among the top ten Fantasy Football quarterbacks in each of the last four weeks of the 2022 season. He has a great opportunity to keep that going in Week 10. The Detroit Lions allow the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Trevor Lawrence ranks in the top ten among quarterbacks in total fantasy points scored during the 2022 season. He has finished in the top 12 among quarterbacks five times this season, but outside of the top 20 in the other four games.

This shows that Lawrence is a great streaming option when in the right matchup. Week 10 provides a favorable opportunity in a potential shootout against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs. They also rank in the bottom ten in fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks.

Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns

Tua Tagovailoa is one of only seven quarterbacks entering Week 10 averaging at least 20 fantasy points per game. With Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow currently on a bye week, Tagovailoa is one of the top-five scoring fantasy quarterbacks among this week's options.

Tagovailoa has been spectacular in Fantasy Football since returning from his injury earlier this year. In three games, he has finished 11th, first, and fourth in fantasy points, respectively.

NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks: Sit 'Em

Derek Carr - Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts

Derek Carr has been one of the most disappointing quarterbacks during the 2022 Fantasy Football season. Despite adding Davante Adams to his offense during the offseason, he currently ranks 18th in total fantasy points among quarterbacks.

Carr received more bad news entering Week 10 as he will officially be without Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow after each have been ruled out with injuries. The Indianapolis Colts rank 11th against fantasy quarterbacks, making Carr avoidable.

Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

A case can be made that Aaron Rodgers has been the most disappointing quarterback during the 2022 Fantasy Football season. He has failed to eclipse two touchdowns in any game this season, while finishing outside the top ten fantasy quarterbacks every week.

Week 10 presents another bad situation for Rodgers against the Dallas Cowboys, one of the top eight fantasy defenses against quarterbacks. The Packers will also be without top wide receiver Romeo Doubs as he has been ruled out with an injury.

Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills

Kirk Cousins is a solid fantasy streaming quarterback with the right matchups. He has finished inside the top ten three times this season. He also has bust potential as he has twice finished outside the top 20.

Week 10 is a matchup where Cousins should probably be avoided. The Buffalo Bills have the top-ranked defense during the 2022 NFL season, including allowing the third-fewest points to quarterbacks in Fantasy Football.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks in NFL Week 10

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksoville Jaguars Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings Justin Fields, Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers

