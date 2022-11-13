Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Week 10: Tight end rankings

Tight end is one of the most popular positions to stream during each week of the Fantasy Football season. This requires fantasy managers to closely pay attention to their recent performances and direct weekly matchups to determine which tight end to start each game. This is a prime strategy for optimizing the position.

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season presents an additional challenge for tight end options. All four teams in their bye weeks feature a tight end that can be utilized as a Fantasy Football starter for many weeks.

Mark Andrews, Hayden Hurst, Hunter Henry, and Tyler Conklin will all be unavailable this week. This will make it even more crucial to target the right tight ends in a tricky week.

NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Tight Ends: Start 'Em

Cade Otton - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cade Otton

Cade Otton recently established himself as a reliable pass-catcher for Tom Brady. He has finished in the top 12 in PPR points in three of his last four games. This includes his season-best TE4 finish last week.

Week 10 will provide him with an ideal Fantasy Football matchup. The Seattle Seahawks allow the most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Cole Kmet - Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet looked to be a bust in the early part of the 2022 Fantasy Football season but has rebounded in recent weeks. He led all tight ends in standard points last week, while scoring all three of his touchdowns in his last two games.

He will look to keep things rolling against the Detroit Lions. They allow the most total points per game and the third-most fantasy points to tight ends.

Greg Dulcich - Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans

Denver Broncos TE Greg Dulcich

Greg Dulcich has started just three games for the Broncos during the 2022 NFL season so far. He has made them count as he and Russell Wilson appear to be on the same page. Dulcich is one of just six tight ends averaging more than 12 PPR points per game. The late-bloomer may be emerging as an elite fantasy tight end.

NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Tight Ends: Sit 'Em

Robert Tonyan - Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Green Bay Packers TE Robert Tonyan

Robert Tonyan has proven to be a solid streaming tight end in the right matchup. Week 10 doesn't appear to be an ideal time to utilize him in Fantasy Football lineups.

Aaron Rodgers should be expected to struggle against the Cowboys' elite defense. They rank in the top 10 in just about every fantasy category against pass-catchers. This is bad news for the Packers' skilled players, including Tonyan.

Pat Freiermuth - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Pat Freiermuth is usually a reliable tight end in Fantasy Football. He is one of just 10 tight ends averaging more than 10 PPR points per game. The issue is that he faces the most difficult matchup in Week 10. The Saints have allowed the least number of fantasy points per game to tight ends this year.

Austin Hooper - Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos

Tennessee Titans TE Austin Hooper

Austin Hooper could potentially receive a boost in production with Ryan Tannehill returning from an injury. He may be a streaming option for Fantasy Football in certain situations, but Week 10 doesn't appear to be one of them. The Broncos currently feature the top-ranked passing defense in the entire NFL.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Tight Ends in NFL Week 10

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

