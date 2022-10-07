Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Week 5: Quarterback rankings

One of the most popular fantasy football strategies for quarterbacks is to stream the best available options at the position. That is, unless a fantasy team has one of the top few quarterback options that are elite every week regardless of matchup. This can be a winning strategy to start a quarterback each week in an optimal situation.

Recent results and weekly matchups are both important factors when deciding which quarterback to start in a given fantasy football week. Using this strategy, here are three quarterbacks to target and three to avoid in Week 5 of the 2022 season.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks: Start 'Em

Quarterbacks to target in Week 5 Fantasy Football.

Jared Goff - Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

Jared Goff has been one of the most surprising fantasy football quarterbacks during the 2022 NFL season. He continues to put up huge passing numbers, including throwing 11 touchdowns in just four games. He has also exceeded 250 passing yards in three of four games.

The Detroit Lions face a challenging matchup on the road against the New England Patriots' solid passing defense. However, Goff's production this season still makes him a solid starter this week. The Patriots allow the 11th fewest passing yards per game, but Goff enters Week 5 ranked third in the NFL in passing yards.

Derek Carr - Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr

Derek Carr struggled in Week 4, throwing for fewer than 200 passing yards and failing to record a touchdown. He has also failed to exceed two passing touchdowns in a single game this season, despite the addition of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

While Carr has been relatively unimpressive during the 2022 NFL season, Week 5 presents an excellent fantasy football opportunity. He faces off against the Kansas City Chiefs' defense that has allowed the sixth-most passing yards per game in a potential shootout.

Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence severely struggled in Week 4, turning the ball over five times and failing to reach 200 passing yards. He will have a much better opportunity to get back on track when the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Houston Texans in Week 5.

Lawrence has put together a solid fantasy football season so far, exceeding 15 points in three of his four games. He also increased his weekly points total in each of his first three games. This him a solid starter in the favorable matchup this week.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks: Sit 'Em

Quarterbacks to avoid in Week 5 fantasy football.

Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford is off to a rough start to the 2022 NFL season. He has thrown six interceptions and been sacked 16 times in the Los Angeles Rams' first four games. He has also failed to record a touchdown in the last two games.

Things won't get any easier for Stafford in Week 5 when he faces off against the Dallas Cowboys' opportunistic defense. They have recorded 15 sacks this season, the second-most in the NFL. They've also allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards and recorded four interceptions.

Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

While Aaron Rodgers has been solid in leading the Green Bay Packers to three straight victories, he has been unimpressive in fantasy football. This is because the Packers are using more of a run-heavy offensive scheme. He has yet to exceed 255 passing yards or two touchdowns in a single game so far this year.

A matchup against the New York Giants doesn't appear to be the best situation for a turnaround fantasy football performance from Rodgers. Their game script suggests a focus on running the ball again. The Giants have allowed the eighth-fewest passing yards per game, while allowing the fifth-most rushing yards.

Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been unimpressive in fantasy football in his first season with the Denver Broncos. He has totaled just four passing touchdowns in four games, while failing to eclipse 240 passing yards in three of his first four games.

Wilson is hard to trust until he starts putting up bigger numbers consistently. Week 5 is an unlikely matchup for him to come out of his relative slump against the Indianapolis Colts' top-ten passing defense.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks in Week 5

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots

