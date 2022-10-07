Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Week 5: Tight end rankings

Tight ends are one of the most difficult positions to navigate during each fantasy football season. There are only a few elite options that provide consistent production, so if you don't have one of those it can be tricky. Streaming tight ends according to their matchups is crucial for fantasy football success.

It's always important to target tight ends with plenty of upside within a matchup that has a game script for higher scores and bigger passing numbers. Using this strategy, here are three tight ends to target and three others to avoid in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Tight Ends: Start 'Em

Tight ends to target in Week 5 fantasy football.

Gerald Everett - Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns

Gerald Everett is quietly putting together a consistently solid 2022 NFL season so far in his first year with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has recorded 16 receptions on 26 targets for 211 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

Everett appears to be developing chemistry with quarterback Justin Herbert, exceeding five targets in three consecutive games. He provides a reliable option in the passing game while Keenan Allen has been dealing with an injury. He will look to keep things rolling in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns.

Kyle Pitts - Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While Kyle Pitts has been extremely disappointing so far during the 2022 fantasy football season, eclipsing 25 yards in just one of four games, he is still one of the most talented tight ends in the NFL. This alone gives him an upside, but he also faces a potentially positive game script in Week 5.

The Atlanta Falcons will likely have to throw the ball often in a difficult matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This could result in more targets for Pitts. The Falcons will also be without the injured Cordarrelle Patterson, so Pitts is a likely candidate to pick up some of the missing production.

Hayden Hurst - Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Despite playing in a crowded offense with the Cincinnati Bengals, Hayden Hurst is a reliable option for quarterback Joe Burrow. He has recorded at least five targets and three receptions in three of his four games so far this season.

Hurst enters a Week 5 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens that contains plenty of fantasy football upside for all of the Bengals' pass-catchers. The game is a potential shootout, while the Ravens are the only team in the NFL that allows more than 300 passing yards per game.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Tight Ends: Sit 'Em

Tight ends to avoid in Week 5 Fantasy Football.

Pat Freiermuth - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Pat Freiermuth has been relatively solid during the 2022 fantasy football season. He has recorded 18 receptions for 223 yards in four games, showing similar chemistry this year with Mitchell Trubisky as he did last year with Ben Roethlisberger as his quarterback.

Freiermuth will now move on to his third quarterback after the Pittsburgh Steelers named rookie Kenny Pickett their starter. Freiermuth is best avoided in Week 5 with the rookie starting his first game ever, especially against the Buffalo Bills' top-ranked passing defense.

David Njoku - Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers

David Njoku qualifies as a boom-or-bust tight end during the 2022 fantasy football season so far. In his first two games, he recorded just four receptions for 39 yards. He improved in his next two games, combining for 14 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Njoku's inconsistencies so far this year have made it important to pay attention to his specific matchups. Week 5 looks unfavorable for him in fantasy football when the Cleveland Browns face off against the Los Angeles Chargers. He may often be covered by Derwin James, one of the best safeties in the NFL.

Robert Tonyan - Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants

Robert Tonyan is one of many inconsistent fantasy football contributors for quarterback Aaron Rodgers within the Green Bay Packers' passing game. Tonyan has exceeded five targets just once in the first four games of the 2022 NFL season, while never reaching 40 yards in a single game.

The Packers have elected to use more of a run-heavy offensive scheme for much of the 2022 season so far. Week 5 should feature a similar game plan against the New York Giants defense that ranks eighth-best against the past but fifth-worst against the run.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Tight Ends in Week 5

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys

