Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Week 5: Wide receiver rankings

Wide receivers are always the deepest of all positions in fantasy football. NFL teams often use multiple wide receivers in their offensive schemes, creating a ton of opportunities for them to score fantasy points.

With an abundance of capable players in the position, it's extremely important to analyze matchups. It can be tricky to decide which wide receivers to start in fantasy football each week. Here are five to target and five to avoid in Week 5 of the 2022 season.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers: Start 'Em

Wide receivers to target in Week 5 Fantasy Football.

Chris Olave - New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks

New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave

Chris Olave has emerged as a reliable wide receiver four games into his rookie season for the New Orleans Saints. He has recorded 21 receptions on 36 targets for 335 yards, leading all Saints players in all three categories so far.

While Olave has clearly established himself as a favorite target for Jameis Winston, he was also productive in Week 4 with Andy Dalton under center. He recorded his first touchdown of the season. Olave can be started confidently in Week 5 of fantasy football against a Seattle Seahawks defense that allows the fourth-most passing yards per game.

Tyler Boyd - Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Tyler Boyd plays with a loaded Cincinnati Bengals offense featuring a ton of star players competing for targets. He is still able to carve out a solid role for himself, despite being just the third wide receiver on the depth chart. He is averaging three receptions for 50.5 yards per game so far. Boyd has also scored two touchdowns this season, tied for the team lead.

The Bengals' pass-catchers will have an excellent opportunity in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are the only team in the NFL currently allowing more than 300 passing yards per game. Boyd is a solid flex player with plenty of upside in Week 5 of fantasy football.

Robert Woods - Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans WR Robert Woods

Robert Woods appears to be trending in the right direction for the Tennessee Titans. He has recorded four receptions in each of his last three consecutive games and totaled 18 targets during that stretch. He also played 76% of the snaps in Week 4, a season-high, while also recording his first touchdown.

Woods has an additional chance to receive added production in Week 4. Treylon Burks is expected to miss their game against the Washington Commanders with a toe injury. The Commanders allow the ninth-most passing yards per game, so Woods could be in for a big day.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers: Sit 'Em

Wide Receivers to avoid in Week 5 Fantasy Football.

Allen Robinson II - Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Rams WR Allen Robinson II

Allen Robinson II had a terrible 2021 NFL season by his own standards with the Chicago Bears. He entered the 2022 NFL season in a much more favorable situation, joining the Los Angeles Rams in a high-powered offense. He replaced Odell Beckham Jr. as the second option in the passing game behind Cooper Kupp. Robinson was expected to make a huge leap forward this season, which hasn't happened.

He hasn't lived up to expectations at all this year, continuing to struggle heavily despite joining a new team. He has recorded two or fewer receptions and fewer than 25 yards in three of his four games so far with the Rams. He should be avoided in Week 5 of fantasy football against a Dallas Cowboys defense that allows the sixth-fewest passing yards per game.

Brandon Aiyuk - San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers

San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

While Brandon Aiyuk has been a consistent contributor to the San Francisco 49ers offense, he offers little upside in fantasy football. He has failed to eclipse five receptions in a single game this season, while only surpassing 40 receiving yards once and totaling just one touchdown.

While Aiyuk may provide a relatively higher floor than most wide receivers, there are plenty of other options with more upside on a weekly basis. He should probably only start in fantasy football in extremely favorable match-ups. This won't be the case against the Carolina Panthers' top-12 passing defense on the road.

Chase Claypool - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool entered the 2022 fantasy football season with solid potential as a late-round wide receiver with upside with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has been disappointing so far, totaling just 11 receptions for 79 yards and zero touchdowns in four games.

Claypool has also been trending in the wrong direction. He failed to record a single reception in Week 4's favorable matchup against the New York Jets. The Steelers recently announced that rookie Kenny Pickett will be their starting quarterback, so maybe that will help Claypool's fantasy football production, but for now, he can be avoided. Especially against the Buffalo Bills' top-ranked passing defense.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers in Week 5

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams

