Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Quarterback rankings

The end of the 2022 NFL regular season doesn't have to be the end of Fantasy Football this year. Playoff leagues are a growing trend in Fantasy Football, offering a unique new format to keep the competition going. A much smaller field of players is available with just 14 NFL Playoff teams, including just 12 in the Wild Card round.

The smaller format requires managers to use additional strategies when creating lineups. The quarterbacks remain the highest scoring players in this format, so it's more important than ever to pick the right quarterbacks in each round of the NFL Playoffs. Recent individual performances and direct matchups are some of the factors to consider when determining which quarterbacks to target.

NFL Wild Card Playoffs Fantasy Football Quarterbacks: Start 'Em

Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen has been dominant in two games against the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 NFL season. He finished among the top three quarterbacks in Fantasy Football in both weeks he played against the Dolphins.

He should be in for another big game, especially considering Miami are likely to be without Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. This should give the Buffalo Bills extra possessions, further increasing Allen's value.

Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence was one of the best Fantasy Football quarterbacks this year, especially during the second half of the 2022 season. He recorded ten finishes among the top 12 quarterbacks, including five top-five finishes. The last time he faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers, he finished as the QB4.

Daniel Jones - New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones recorded one of his best games of the 2022 Fantasy Football season when he faced off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. He finished as the QB9 in a shootout against Kirk Cousins. Jones also finished the 2022 season strong, recording five top 12 finishes in his last seven games.

NFL Wild Card Playoffs Fantasy Football Quarterbacks: Sit 'Em

Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins has traditionally struggled during his career against winning teams. He has recorded just a 12-41 career record against a team that finished the season with a winning record. He also has a 1-3 career record in the NFL Playoffs. While he's had an excellent season with the Minnesota Vikings, it's hard to trust him in this type of game until he's proven otherwise.

Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady has put together the greatest postseason career in NFL history by a significant margin. While this may continue in the NFL Playoffs this year, he's an extremely risky option in Fantasy Football for the Wild Card round.

He has recorded just two top ten finishes since Week 5 and now has to play against the Dallas Cowboys. They rank inside the top ten against fantasy quarterbacks, headlined by Micah Parsons' elite pass rush.

Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Geno Smith has been one of the biggest breakout performers of the 2022 Fantasy Football season. While he finished as the QB6 this year, he severely struggled in two games against the San Francisco 49ers. Smith finished as QB30 and QB15 in the two games. He faces off against them again in the Wild Card round, featuring the best overall defense in the entire NFL.

Top 12 Fantasy Football QBs in NFL Wild Card Playoffs

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Anthony Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Skylar Thompson, Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Poll : 0 votes