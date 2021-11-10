Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 10: Tight end rankings

The tight end position is one that could make or break any fantasy football owner's week. Figuring out how to go about the position means following weekly trends not only by opponents, but by how quarterbacks are distributing the ball to tight ends on their respective teams. Here are a few tight ends you should start and others you should sit this week in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football Start 'Em - NFL Week 10

#3 - Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs Dallas Cowboys

Kyle Pitts has had back-to-back down weeks after going well over 100 yards in each of the previous two games. The only tricky thing with the rookie is that he still only has one touchdown on the year.

Ryan Spagnoli @Ryan_Spags



1. QB Mac Jones (83.4)

2. RB Khalil Herbert (83.0)

3. TE Kyle Pitts (78.2)

4. WR Ja'Marr Chase (76.6)

5. TE Pat Freiermuth (76.4)

#Patriots Highest graded offensive rookie's (via @PFF ):1. QB Mac Jones (83.4)2. RB Khalil Herbert (83.0)3. TE Kyle Pitts (78.2)4. WR Ja'Marr Chase (76.6)5. TE Pat Freiermuth (76.4) Highest graded offensive rookie's (via @PFF):1. QB Mac Jones (83.4)2. RB Khalil Herbert (83.0)3. TE Kyle Pitts (78.2)4. WR Ja'Marr Chase (76.6)5. TE Pat Freiermuth (76.4)#Patriots https://t.co/N6iEWkJ5CZ

Yet Pitts remains a big-play guy and had 62 yards on only three catches last week. The Dallas Cowboys defense may be reeling after an ugly outing against Denver, so expect Pitts to get back on track as Atlanta chase a playoff berth.

#2 - George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams

It is easy to shy away from the entire San Francisco 49ers offense as the team continues to struggle this year. But George Kittle is someone who must remain in the starting lineup as a lock at tight end, no matter who lines up under center for the 49ers.

The Los Angeles Rams gave up a tight end touchdown in Week 9 and Kittle went over 100 yards for the first time this year in Sunday's loss to Arizona. Expect Jimmy Garoppolo to keep hitting his favorite target, even if the offense struggles as a whole.

#1 - T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers

The Detroit Lions are awful, but someone has to catch passes from Jared Goff. While the receiving corps falters, tight end T.J. Hockenson has been playing well. He is the team's leading receiver with 448 and had 10 catches in a Halloween blowout against Philadelphia.

Christopher Carter @CarterCritiques Mike Tomlin says TJ Hockenson is dangerous and him with Swift have been good security blankets for Jared Goff who help him stay on schedule. #Steelers Mike Tomlin says TJ Hockenson is dangerous and him with Swift have been good security blankets for Jared Goff who help him stay on schedule. #Steelers

Hockenson is racking up garbage-time yards and that is just fine with fantasy football owners.

Fantasy Football Sit 'Em - NFL Week 10

#3 - Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns vs New England Patriots

The Cleveland Browns spread the ball way too much on offense to play one of their tight ends in fantasy football. That is true for Austin Hooper and David Njoku. While one or the other may thrive occasionally, it is too sporadic to be sure.

#2 - Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs Denver Broncos

Dallas Goedert has failed to reach 100 yards in any game this season and is in an offense that is running the ball more to protect Jalen Hurts. Goedert may get four or five catches per game, but he lacks that home-run ability to give a start at tight end in fantasy.

#1 - Hunter Henry, New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns

Fantasy owners may be excited about the play of Mac Jones in New England. He hit tight end Hunter Henry for five touchdowns, which is a notable stat. Yet with those five touchdowns, he only has 27 receptions all year. So it's likely his numbers will come back down to Earth and average out as the year goes on.

Top 10 fantasy tight end starts in Week 10

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, at Las Vegas Raiders Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders, vs Kansas City Chiefs George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers, vs Los Angeles Rams Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens, at Miami Dolphins T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions, at Pittsburgh Steelers Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons, at Dallas Cowboys Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams, at San Francisco 49ers Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at Washington Football Team Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers, vs Minnesota Vikings Noah Fant, Denver Broncos, vs Philadelphia Eagles

Edited by Piyush Bisht