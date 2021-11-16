Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 11: Quarterback rankings

Here is another round of fantasy quarterback rankings for fantasy owners. Thankfully, this week, there are only two teams on a bye, the Broncos and the Rams. Although potentially losing out on starting Stafford is a problem, most fantasy owners can do without Teddy Bridgewater for a week.

Here's a look at the Start 'Em and Sit 'Em Week 11 quarterback rankings.

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em - NFL Week 11

Start 'Em

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Football Team

Cam Newton came crashing back into the league when his two plays for eight yards equated to two touchdowns.

Now that Newton has been officially given the OK to start against the Washington Football Team, he may turn into a very good fantasy prospect this week. The WFT is currently giving up the most points to quarterbacks.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

Mac Jones has enjoyed some great success as of late, and that success will carry into Thursday night. The Falcons can't seem to stop any team, and the Patriots will have another chance to add a win to their growing record. The Falcons are currently averaging 21.5 fantasy points on average, and Mac Jones has thrown four touchdowns in his last three games.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Ryan Tannehill has also been coming alive as of late, and the Titans are going to take on the very weak Texans defense that is giving up an average of 19 points to opposing quarterbacks. Tannehill was able to throw 3 TDS against the Colts, and the Texans will be another team that gives up multiple scores.

DFS Bargains

Aaron Rodgers at Vikings ($7,000)

Jalen Hurts at Saints ($6,800)

Ryan Tannehill at Texans ($6,700)

Sit 'Em

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills

Although the Colts have been on a bit of a winning streak, and Carson Wentz has thrown six touchdown passes in his last three games, stay far away from this matchup. Wentz is facing a tough Bills defense that is allowing a league-low 10 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots

Matt Ryan has been fading as of late, and the Patriots defense has been feasting on quarterbacks.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Matt Ryan has to "get back up quick" after dreadful day against Cowboys. wp.me/pbBqYq-c6kw Matt Ryan has to "get back up quick" after dreadful day against Cowboys. wp.me/pbBqYq-c6kw

The Patriots have shot up to only allowing an average of 13.8 fantasy points to quarterbacks, so bench Ryan this week for a chance at points with a much better matchup.

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Assuming that Big Ben has made his way back into the starting lineup for the Steelers, he will have his hands full with a very stingy Chargers defense that has only allowed an average of 15 points to quarterbacks. Roethlisberger hasn't been the most reliable quarterback for fantasy purposes either.

DFS Fades

Lamar Jackson at Bears ($8,000)

Patrick Mahomes at Cowboys ($7,600)

Kirk Cousins at Packers ($6,100)

The top 10 quarterbacks to start in fantasy in Week 11

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

