Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 11: Tight end rankings

Here are the Week 11 fantasy tight end rankings. Although selecting a reliable tight end can be a bit of a tricky aspect for fantasy owners, there are still a good number of players that can log ten or more points in any given week, which can be a turning point for owners in touch matchups.

Start 'Em

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Even with Mike Gesicki seemingly failing at every end in the Dolphins' surprise win against the Ravens, he should have more success in the softer Jets defense that gives up decent points to tight ends. They have surrendered four touchdowns so far this season, and around 60 yards per game.

The Dolphins have always considered using Gesicki in their game plan, but he had bad luck when being targeted seven times last week. Gesicki should have a much better time against the Jets this week.

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Buffalo Bills have found their footing again and should have no issues with the Colts this week. Dawson Knox will have a better time against a Colts defense that gives up the 6th highest points to tight ends. They have also already surrendered six touchdowns to tight ends.

Dawson Knox is using a baseball-style hand protector to help protect a broken hand.

Although Knox only had 17 yards last game, he managed to haul in a touchdown. The same should happen in goal-line situations against the Colts this week.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

George Kittle hauled in 50 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers throttling of the Los Angeles Rams. The Jaguars are a much larger mess on defense and are currently surrendering around an average of 60 yards per game to tight ends. The Jaguars' defense has also given up four touchdowns to tight ends this season.

George Kittle first TD scorer (+1250) ✅



George Kittle first TD scorer (+1250) ✅ https://t.co/UhZefUB7Mc

Kittle should have a good game against this softer defense when the 49ers look to attack the middle of the field.

DFS Bargains

T.J. Hockenson at Browns ($5,700)

Mike Gesicki at Jets ($5,200)

Dawson Knox at Colts ($4,000)

