Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 11: Wide Receiver rankings

The fantasy football playoffs are fast approaching and wide receiver is a position that can make or break your team on a weekly basis. Finding good receivers both as starters and flex players is crucial to success.

Here are Week 11 wide receiver rankings as we look at the ones who must start and others who must be sent to the bench.

Week 11 fantasy football wide receiver rankings: Start 'Em

D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Football Team

D.J. Moore had a hot start to the season with two 100-yard games early on. But then the Carolina Panthers struggled as a whole and Moore had only four catches for 24 yards in the last game.

Jonathan M Alexander @jonmalexander DJ Moore: "Once everybody gets to know (Cam Newton) and understand what he's about, it's going to change everybody's perspective." DJ Moore: "Once everybody gets to know (Cam Newton) and understand what he's about, it's going to change everybody's perspective."

The difference this week is that Cam Newton is back in as the starting quarterback. That should set Moore up for a monster week as opposing defenses will now have to worry about Christian McCaffrey again.

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Ja'Marr Chase is having a historic rookie season, so no one should panic about his last outing in which he had only 49 yards. He has a total of 835 yards in nine games this season and is an easy threat to go for well over 100 on a weekly basis.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense just got torched by the Kansas City Chiefs, so Joe Burrow and Chase seem poised for yet another big day. Even a light week for Chase still means anywhere between 50-75 yards and a potential touchdown.

Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions

It is always risky to take a Cleveland Browns wide receiver with the way they run their offense. That was the whole reason Odell Beckham Jr. forced his way out of town.

Camryn Justice @camijustice #Browns Jarvis Landry on his involvement in, and the state of, the passing game. #Browns Jarvis Landry on his involvement in, and the state of, the passing game. https://t.co/z93Tm35F7H

But Jarvis Landry is firmly entrenched as the top receiver and the Detroit Lions are the opponent this week. That should mean an easy day on offense for the Browns, which involves Baker Mayfield finding a rhythm and targeting Landry often. Landry is also a threat to rush or even throw for a touchdown, in addition to catching one, as the Browns try to get back on track against the lowly Lions.

